Billie Joe Armstrong Plans to ‘Renounce’ His U.S. Citizenship After Roe v. Wade Reversal: ‘F— America’

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said Friday that he will be "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship. He made the comments soon after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established the right to have an abortion.In front of a crowd at London Stadium in the U.K., Armstrong told fans, "F**k America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f**king coming here." As the audience cheered, he continued saying there's "too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country." He said he wasn't kidding and promised his fans that...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO