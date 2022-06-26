ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Billie Joe Armstrong Plans to ‘Renounce’ His U.S. Citizenship After Roe v. Wade Reversal: ‘F— America’

By Thania Garcia
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Day frontman voiced his response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s long-standing federal abortion protection during the band’s “Hella...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
E! News

Meadow Walker Shares Her "Debilitating" Abortion Experience After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Watch: How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive. While the world was in disarray following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadow Walker made a difficult choice. In an Instagram post shared on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, late actor Paul Walker's only child recalling making the decision two years ago to undergo the procedure after becoming pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris ripped for posting photo about abortion protests while doing ‘nothing’ after end of Roe

Vice-president Kamala Harris is being criticised as out of touch with the abortion rights fight after posting a photo of herself watching protests about the overturning of Roe v Wade on TV.On Friday, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, the vice-president shared a photo of herself watching abortion rights protests on CNN from aboard Air Force 2, the presidential jet.“I know there are women out there who are afraid,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship#United States#The Supreme Court#American
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Boston

‘We are now living in a dystopian nightmare’: Mass. elected officials react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

"Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades," Rep. Katherine Clark said. Massachusetts politicians issued pledges on Friday to continue to fight for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending almost 50 years of constitutional abortion protections. “These extremists will not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS LA

Green Day frontman says he'll renounce U.S. citizenship after Roe v. Wade reversal

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said Friday that he will be "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship. He made the comments soon after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established the right to have an abortion.In front of a crowd at London Stadium in the U.K., Armstrong told fans,  "F**k America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f**king coming here." As the audience cheered, he continued saying there's "too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country." He said he wasn't kidding and promised his fans that...
U.S. POLITICS
Kansas Reflector

End of Roe v. Wade ushers in a new Dark Age for Kansas and our country

Welcome to the new Dark Age. With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 49-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade, Americans and Kansans can no longer depend on our government safeguarding our individual and inalienable rights. We can no longer depend on a commonly agreed upon public policy that respects the rights of women, people of […] The post End of Roe v. Wade ushers in a new Dark Age for Kansas and our country appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy