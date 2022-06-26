ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays Complete Sweep of Pirates

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays (40-32) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-43) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay began the scoring with a bases loaded walk to Vidal Brujan in the second inning. Brian Reynolds tied the game in the third inning for the Pirates, and 1-1 would be the...

