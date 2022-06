Tyson Fury. Jake Paul. If there are two more outsized and colorful (some would say annoying) personalities this side of Adrien Broner, it’s news to the boxing world. Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world (no one knows whether or not to believe his claim that he’s retired) has a mouth as big as his enormous frame. A dazzling and perhaps era defining heavyweight, the towering Englishman is able to get inside opponent’s heads like no other. And now that his brother Tommy is set to face none other than Jake Paul later this summer in New York City, the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” has gotten straight to work in targeting the social media star turned professional boxer.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO