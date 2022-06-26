ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in dead heat to top weekend box office

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6DQo_0gMneV7100
FIlm Review - Elvis This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Austin Butler in a scene from "Elvis." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (Uncredited)

Nearly 45 years after his death, the King of Rock ‘n Roll sits poised to dethrone the box office No. 1, but the figures are not yet final.

By Sunday afternoon, “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” were in a dead heat for the top spot with $30.5 million each, with the Elvis Presley biopic making its debut as “Maverick” entered its fifth week in theaters and joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office.

According to Deadline, data compiled by box office analytics firm EntTelligence gives “Maverick” the edge with 2.5 million admissions, compared with Elvis’ 2.4 million admissions, but industry average weekend estimates projected “Elvis” to rake in $30.1 million to “Maverick’s” $29.96 million.

Meanwhile, two other films, newcomer “The Black Phone” and “Jurassic World Dominion,” have each grossed at least $20 million, followed closely by “Lightyear” with nearly $18 million, Variety reported.

Final figures incorporating Sunday’s grosses will be released Monday.

“It’s beyond encouraging,” Universal’s president of domestic distribution Jim Orr told the entertainment news outlet, adding, “It’s a great sign that people really want to be back in theaters.”

Opening weekend expectations for “Elvis,” which stars newcomer Austin Butler as Presley, hovered closer to $25 million. While final figures are expected to help the Baz Luhrmann-directed flick surpass an opening tally of nearly $26 million for “Rocketman,” the 2019 biopic celebrating singer Elton John, “Elvis” will come nowhere near Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which debuted with slightly more than $51 million in 2018.

“I’m less concerned with who’s number one and who’s number two, and I’m more concerned that we hit this big number given that this audience has been the slowest to return to movie theaters,” Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., told The Associated Press.

According to a recent National Research Group study, 88% of moviegoers are “very or somewhat comfortable” going to the movies as COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions have slowly lifted, compared with about 59% one year ago, Variety reported.

The following figures, compiled by Comscore, represent estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. (Tie) “Elvis,” $30.5 million.

1. (Tie) “Top Gun: Maverick,” $30.5 million.

3. “Jurassic World: Dominion,” $26.4 million.

4. “Black Phone,” $23.4 million.

5. “Lightyear,” $17.7 million.

6. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” $1.7 million.

7. “Jugjugg Jeeyo,” $725,000.

8. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $533,000.

9. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” $513,000.

10. “The Bad Guys,” $440,000.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Presley family hand and footprint ceremony Harper Presley Lockwood, from left, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Presley Lockwood, family members of the late singer Elvis Presley, pose after placing their hands in cement at a ceremony in honor of the Presley family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

Watch: Elvis Presley's Family Reunites for "Elvis" Premiere. Not all epic love stories are long. Almost 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley remain embedded in our culture as a unit, from the footage of their 1967 wedding, the bouffant-sporting bride's kohl-rimmed eyes gazing at her heartthrob husband, to their family photos with daughter Lisa Marie.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom Cruise

Boom! Top Gun: Maverick has joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office. It’s the first Tom Cruise film to achieve the milestone, and the 50th Hollywood movie overall, not adjusted for inflation.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100MBox Office Dance-Off: 'Elvis' Opens to $30.5M to Tie With 'Top Gun: Maverick' for Top SpotBox Office: 'Elvis' Earns $3.5M in Previews; 'Black Phone' Rings Up $3M Director Joseph Kosinski’s film passed the barrier after finishing Sunday with an estimated domestic total of $521.7 million and $484.7 million overseas for a global cume...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Erik Davis
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Officially Marries Fiancé Grant Hughes

Chicago PD season nine concluded on a dramatic high note. Now, we anxiously await the show’s return following season nine’s dramatic conclusion. Meanwhile, series alum Sophia Bush finds herself far from the drama. Following the cancelation of her CBS show Good Sam after just one season, she has not only begun work on a new project; she also recently married her fiancé Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Soaks in the Summer Sun With Her Kids

School’s officially out for the summer, however, for NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, summer vacation started weeks ago. Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up at the end of May, leaving many fans with a slew of questions to (hopefully) be answered when season 14 premieres. Until then, however, the Kensie Blye actress is taking time off from crimefighting, sharing new photos of her kids at the beach as they spend time together soaking in the sun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Heat#Enttelligence#Variety
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Many Cancellations of Elvis Presley

Click here to read the full article. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably well aware that Baz Luhrmann’s flashy Elvis biopic was released this week. It’s been hard to ignore the film’s major marketing push over the past month: a long standing ovation at Cannes, TikTok-creator sponsored content, a Doja Cat soundtrack cut, and the campaign to make Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler into a Brad Pitt-style heartthrob. In the thick of the promotion, the marketing push has led to re-fascination with Elvis Presley himself. Public interest had notably waned in the past couple decades. In a Rolling Stone...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Posts Epic Photo From Movie Cameo With Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer is ecstatic to be a part of Top Gun: Maverick, and took to his Instagram recently to express his gratitude for wingman Tom Cruise. Maverick’s been a huge crowd pleaser across the world. Top Gun: Maverick recently overtook Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be the highest earner of 2022 so far. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow up for nearly four decades, but Val Kilmer’s participation in the sequel was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Poses Key Question About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Film’s Record-Breaking Success

Ron Howard hopped on the bandwagon to discuss the biggest film of the summer so far, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has broken tons of records in under two weeks. “Top Gun: Maverick” now boasts the highest Memorial Weekend debut to date. It’s also Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film, domestically, surpassing “War of the Worlds” in 2005. And ticket sales for the film dropped the lowest amount (29%) between its first and second weekend in theaters, for a film that earned over 100 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro Signs With Range Media Partners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m. She will next be in a leading role opposite Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus’ romantic...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy