GUARKpregame_018_TT

Spokane, WA

By Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'This is where I wanted to be.' Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City shared...

The Spun

ESPN Releases 2022-23 College Basketball Preseason Top 25

ESPN updated its 2022-23 preseason college basketball top 25 on Tuesday, which included some significant movement in the top 10. Jeff Borzello still has UNC as his No. 1 team, but he has moved Gonzaga up from No. 6 to No. 2. The Bulldogs made the leap thanks to Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton returning to school and star Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith announcing he's heading to Spokane.
ESPN

French men's basketball prospect Zacharie Perrin commits to Illinois Fighting Illini

Zacharie Perrin, a top international basketball prospect, has committed to the University of Illinois, he told ESPN on Tuesday. "Coach Underwood and Coach Alexander came up with a very detailed plan for how to take my skillset and body to the next level," Perrin said via text. "They analyzed my film, figured out my strengths and weaknesses, and laid out a plan that made a lot of sense. They are a winning program, coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships. They are also a team that needed a rotation big, so there is a chance I can help them right away."
Chet Holmgren
Yardbarker

Staten Accepts Head Coaching Position

Staten spent the 2020-21 season as a graduate assistant under the tutelage of WVU head coach Bob Huggins and mentoring current New York Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride. The Dayton, Ohio native began his playing career at the collegiate level for his hometown Dayton Flyers before transferring to West Virginia following his freshman season. He became a key figure in the WVU basketball program's transition into the Big 12 Conference and became one of the great guards in Mountaineer basketball history.
