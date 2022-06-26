GUARKpregame_018_TT

Zacharie Perrin, a top international basketball prospect, has committed to the University of Illinois, he told ESPN on Tuesday. "Coach Underwood and Coach Alexander came up with a very detailed plan for how to take my skillset and body to the next level," Perrin said via text. "They analyzed my film, figured out my strengths and weaknesses, and laid out a plan that made a lot of sense. They are a winning program, coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships. They are also a team that needed a rotation big, so there is a chance I can help them right away."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO