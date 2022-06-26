ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Loyal Subjects San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives

sdccblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToymakers The Loyal Subjects are heading back to San Diego Comic-Con, at Booth #2544. No word yet...

sdccblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Announces San Diego Comic-Con Plans

Dragon Ball Super is back in a big way, and it turns out Goku will celebrate the comeback in a few weeks with fans stateside. After all, the anime is bringing its new movie to San Diego Comic-Con for a huge panel that audiences won't want to miss. Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are teaming up on the event, and lucky attendees will get a special peek at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero before anyone else in America…!
SAN DIEGO, CA
411mania.com

AEW Set To Hold Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

AEW is headed to San Diego Comic-Con, where they will host a panel discussion at next month’s event. AEW announced that the AEW: Heroes & Villains panel will take place on July 23rd with Excalibur hosting a discussion with CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
IGN

Sandman And Game Of Thrones Confirmed For Comic-Con, But No Word On DCEU

House of the Dragon, Sandman, and Harley Quinn will be heading to Comic-Con, but it's unclear how much to expect from the DC Extended Universe. Warner Bros. Discovery revealed its plans for Comic-Con today, with highlights including House of the Dragon and The Sandman. Gotham Knights and MultiVersus will also have a presence from the games side, along with the customary comics presence.
COMICS
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery Reveals Comic-Con TV Lineup: ‘House Of Dragon’, ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Sandman’ & More

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed its lineup for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con which runs July 21-24. On the schedule is a panel for the HBO original series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. Warner Bros. Television returns to Hall H with a panel for the new drama The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s legendary DC comic, as well as the last-ever panel for the CW drama series Riverdale. DC activities include a panel with Jim Lee and friends, deep dives into Dark Crisis and comics set in Gotham City and...
NFL
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: New Report Leaks Taika Waititi's Involvement in Season 3

Star Wars fans have eagerly been anticipating the arrival of Taika Waititi's Star Wars project since its announcement in late 2020. However, as it stands, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer before seeing Waititi's big-screen directorial debut in a galaxy far, far away. These days,...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 isn’t where we expected it to be on the MCU timeline

Just when we thought Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness couldn’t have any more surprises left for fans, Marvel and Disney delivered a huge, unexpected revelation via the Disney Plus release. Doctor Strange 2 has a different placement on the chronological MCU timeline than we expected, one that makes little sense. At the same time, it’s not entirely irrational, which we’ll explain.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con
TheWrap

‘House of the Dragon’ Comic-Con Panel to Include Cast Members Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best and More

The Targaryens are making their way to Hall H next month. On Tuesday, HBO revealed the cast members from “House of the Dragon” that will attend the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel. The list includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Are Getting All-New 'Saturday Morning Adventures' Comics

The '80s are back in a totally tubular way, dude! In a new wave (no pun intended?) of '80s-centric nostalgia and comics making a serious comeback, IDW publishing is merging the two in a brand-new miniseries titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures. The comics, which will be available in September, will revisit the original animated series that first aired in 1987, popularizing NYC's resident superhero Ninja-Turtles Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.
COMICS
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Is Heading to SDCC's Hall H

HBO will present a panel for its upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, at San Diego Comic-Con’s coveted Hall H. The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, with a focus on House Targaryen, and will take the audience 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Punisher Actor Doesn't Have Faith in Disney Amid Reboot Rumors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-expanding and it's a no-brainer that Marvel Studios can't just rely on the same set of characters they've had since the beginning. Now, with the Fantastic Four and the X-Men all confirmed to be joining the billion-dollar franchise, a lot of fans are hoping that Marvel's "grittier" heroes will also join the fray.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

Morbius VFX Boss Addresses Original Scrapped Ending and Reasons for Reshoots

The final fight in Sony and Marvel's Morbius saw Jared Leto's titular vampire squaring off with Matt Smith's Milo in an abandoned subway tunnel, utilizing his connection to bats to defeat his rival. Since the film's release, it was confirmed that this wasn't the original ending. If you recall, there were shots in many of the trailers of Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal's characters standing in Central Park with an entire police force around them, seemingly waiting for a showdown. That clash was initially intended to be the film's finale, but it was scrapped in favor of an underground battle that had to be filmed during reshoots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

Marvel's Blade may not make its rumored 2023 release date

Marvel Studios' Blade may not make its rumored 2023 release date, according to a new report. Per The Cosmic Circus (opens in new tab), which has form for revealing information about Marvel movies and TV shows ahead of schedule, the vampiric anti-hero's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut might not be ready in time to launch in 2023. That's down to a delay in the superhero film officially entering production, with filming not expected to begin until October 2022.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Says Howard the Duck Movie Inspired Him To Get Series Right

Howard the Duck, the somewhat infamous Marvel movie, inspired Neil Gaiman to get The Sandman's live-action adaptation right. Gaiman co-created The Sandman, a celebrated DC Comics series, and has been revising it for the 21st century as part of Netflix's streaming adaptation. Prior to the Netflix deal, there had been several attempts to bring The Sandman to life as a film, some of which Gaiman himself shook off, feeling that a movie couldn't do the 75-issue comic book series justice. One final attempt saw Joeseph Gordon-Levitt helming the project creatively, but that project ultimately fell apart. Through it all, Gaiman tells Total Film that Howard the Duck was his guiding star.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy