Just when you thought the fireworks between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners was over, Raisel Iglesias went out and topped nearly everyone. The Angels closer extended the shenanigans going on during the top of the second inning of Sunday’s game between the teams. First, Iglesias came out of the dugout and was seen yelling and motioning towards the Mariners. His ex-Reds teammate, Jesse Winker, responded from Seattle’s side. Then Iglesias was restrained by a bunch of Angels teammates.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO