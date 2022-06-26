Notre Dame And Jack Ressler Continue Keeping Tabs On Each Other

A wide receiver on Notre Dame's radar in 2024 is Jack Ressler, who hopes to visit campus in the near future

As many top flight recruits do during the summer, sophomore breakout receiver Jack Ressler has been hot on the recruiting trail. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei athlete has been traveling all over the country this spring and summer.

After finishing last season with 33 receptions, 310 yards and three scores, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound rising junior has added a number of offers, including one from Notre Dame.

One consistent in his recruitment has been an unwavering interest in the Notre Dame program. The Southern California receiver talked about his heavy interest in the Fighting Irish program, lauding its culture, academics and playing on such a big stage in a March interview with Irish Breakdown, and speaking to Ressler this week, continued to buoy that notion.

"I'm very interested in the program," Ressler told Irish Breakdown. "The process has been great overall. Nothing like traveling the country and getting to meet people who all look at the game of football differently."

Notre Dame was not one of the programs that Ressler saw this summer, but he hopes to change that in the near future.

“[I] haven’t set a date with them yet, but I will be heading out at some point. I would definitely say sooner than later,” Ressler said.

However, Notre Dame isn’t the only heavy suitor in the race currently. After taking visits to Notre Dame in the early fall, back in mid-September, the Mater Dei pass catcher visited Ole Miss, twice to USC, and more recently, Oregon.

The key player here in his recruitment could be Oregon, who he will be visiting for the second time in as many months later this summer. Ressler visited the Ducks towards the end of May.

“I don’t have a specific date set yet, but I will be in Oregon again this summer for another visit,” Ressler commented when asked if he had any more summer visits planned.

While the steps may be small, the new Notre Dame staff has become acquainted with Ressler since we last spoke to him, and it will be something to continue to monitor as the fall season nears. He'll be a player to keep in mind as the Irish staff keeps tabs on him while working through the rest of the receiver board.

The three-star recruit on 247 Sports now has 17 reported scholarship offers, including one from the Irish, USC, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Arizona and Arizona State.

