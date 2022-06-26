ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson Police surprise kids during Superhero Week!

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson Police Department officer had the opportunity to visit a group of children at the Audubon Kid’s Zone during their superhero week!

“The Henderson Police Department was very lucky today!” shared HPD on social media. “Officer Robert Gipson was able to spend some time with some very AMAZING kiddos.”

During Superhero Week, the kids wore capes and masks they made together. According to a social media post, Officer Gipson spoke with the kids about being a police officer, the types of equipment carried by officers and what officers do day to day. They say the kids had all kinds of questions for Officer Gipson.

“The kids seemed to really enjoy themselves based on all the smiles and laughs shared today,” the post stated on Facebook. “Thank you so much to AKZ and their wonderful staff for letting HPD be apart of your day!”

Before he left, the kids had the chance to sit in a police cruiser cruiser to use the lights, sirens, and PA.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fh5Or_0gMndQjb00
    (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgyfG_0gMndQjb00
    (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KZ9j_0gMndQjb00
    (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukZwB_0gMndQjb00
    (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyqYA_0gMndQjb00
    (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQ4Wu_0gMndQjb00
    (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkFZR_0gMndQjb00
    Officer Gipson posing in front of a cruiser with kids from the Audubon Kid’s Zone (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

