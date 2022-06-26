Scrambler rescued after getting stuck while exploring rock formations in Colorado

Photo Credit: bizoo_n. File photo. (iStock)

A climber was rescued on Sunday morning after getting stuck while attempting to scramble up the Fern Canyon Slabs, near Boulder, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Scrambling is typically a combination of unroped hiking and climbing that occurs on easy to steep grades.

"The 21-year-old male, from Arvada, was hiking with friends when they decided to attempt to scramble up part of the Fern Canyon slabs. The male got approximately 50 feet up on the rock when he realized he did not have a good route down," the release said.

In an attempt to find an alternative route down, he got more stuck. His companions then called emergency services at around 11:19 AM.

Crews from the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks and Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the scene.

"Rescuers climbed the rock and built an anchor above the stuck party, before securing him and lowering him to the ground on a rope system," according to officials.

No injuries were reported, and the climber was able to hike back to the trail head without assistance.