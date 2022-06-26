Internet expansion coming to Indian Head; St. Mary's College getting 100 GB service

An expansion of internet is underway in Indian Head, along with a new 100 GB service at St. Mary's College of Maryland.

That news was shared by Drew Van Dopp, president and CEO of the Maryland Broadband Cooperative, during a June 23 meeting of the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland.

Van Dopp said that Indian Head Mayor Brendon Paulin was visiting his fiancee in Nanjemoy and noticed the improved speed of the internet service there, which is due to an upgrade provided in Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck by ThinkBig Networks.

Paulin talked to ThinkBig and was able to facilitate a broadband expansion, Van Dopp said.

"ThinkBig is going to make a major investment in Indian Head, building an entire new fiberoptic system," Van Dopp said.

In addition, St. Mary's College of Maryland is offering new curriculum that requires a dedicated 100 GB channel, he said. It is being brought to the college through a connection in the Chesapeake Bay. The connection will be good for five years.

Some other things the cooperative is involved in include working on building a new cell tower near Patuxent High School in Calvert County and expanding Navy access to facilities in Solomons.

Also during the June 23 meeting, the council approved a fiscal 2023 budget of $6.95 million.

The budget includes funding for a new mobile career center, according to Melinda Bowling, the council's finance director. The career center was in the fiscal 2022 budget but didn't happen, she said.

An additional $10 million from the state commerce department will be discussed in the fall, she said.

During council reports, Shelby Watson-Hampton, director of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission in Hughesville, noted that the Regional Agricultural Center in Charlotte Hall is on schedule and the floor plan was recently finalized.

The agricultural center will include a meat processing and cold storage facility north of Route 6 and east of Route 5 near the St. Mary's County's Charlotte Hall convenience center.

Watson-Hampton noted SMADC is working with Rowell's Butcher Shop of Prince Frederick to provide meat-cutting services.

A fourth quarter opening date is scheduled for later this year, according to smadc.com.

The purpose of the center is to grow the profitability of the region’s farms and promote agricultural expansion in five Southern Maryland counties, including Anne Arundel and Prince George’s.

The St. Mary's County commissioners approved $4.3 million for the facility, including $1.5 million in grant funding from SMADC.