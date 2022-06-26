ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IN

Randy Douglas Haist

By Liz Shepherd
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Douglas Haist, 70, Rochester, and formerly of Brookville, Ohio, passed at 2:41 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022,...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Lora Davis

Lora Davis, 97, Peru, formerly of Macy, died at 6:48 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. She was born Jan. 6, 1925. She married Elmer Davis on Nov. 2, 1944; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother, Walter ‘Bill’ Deaton, Louisville, Ky....
PERU, IN
inkfreenews.com

Brian Hodges — UPDATED

Brian K. Hodges, 36, Warsaw, died at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born June 22, 1986. He married D’Ann Honea on Oct. 28, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Nevaeh, Karina and Melena Hodges, all of Warsaw; father, Shannon Hodges, Waterloo, Iowa; mother, Pattie Eterovic, Stanwood, Wash.; maternal grandfather, Mario Eterovic; brothers, Jason Eterovic and Conner Helving; mother-in-law, Bonnie Honea; and brother-in-law, Ryan Honea.
inkfreenews.com

Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Bailey

Eleanor M. “Ellie” Bailey, 81, Akron, died at 3:29 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Ellie was born May 29, 1941, in Allegan County, Michigan, to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth (Stine) Hopkins. She owned and operated The Den, Akron, for over 40...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randal Peterson — UPDATED

Randal ‘Randy’ E. Peterson, 57, Warsaw, formerly of Syracuse, died Friday, June 24, 2022, in his residence. He was born July 29, 1965. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa Billings; father, Harold “Pete”. (Kayrene) Peterson; two grandchildren; brother, Rick (Shawnie) Peterson; and stepsiblings, Angela and Jay...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Treasure Gilmer

Treasure A. Gilmer, 74, Winona Lake, formerly of Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in her home. She was born Sep. 14, 1947. She married James Gilmer on Dec. 17, 1966; he survives. She is survived by her sons, Seth (Saundra) Gilmer, Columbia, S.C., Caleb (Dominique) Gilmer, Santa Maria, Calif....
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marjanna Warstler

Marjanna Warstler, 80, Middlebury, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Elkhart Meadows Healthcare. She was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Goshen. She married Freddy Warstler on Aug. 29, 1970; he survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Monica (Rick) Trump, Fort Wayne and Dawn (Tony Bollas) Warstler, Goshen; two...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Norma Hershberger

Norma Hershberger, 86, Goshen, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Majestic Care Healthcare. She was born Nov. 17, 1935. She married Vernon Hershberger in November 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Beverly Rink, Goshen, Cindy (Kelly) McCarthy, Osceola, Deborah (Tony) Chupp, New Paris, Dennis...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mallice Halsey

Mallice Jay Halsey, 26, Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, died June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1995. He is survived by his parents and a brother, Shadd Jr. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
#Hartzler Funeral Services
inkfreenews.com

Calvin ‘Jimmy’ Overholt — UPDATED

Calvin J. “Jimmy” Overholt, 69, Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in his home. He was born May 22, 1953. He married Karon Vermilyer on April 10, 1999; she survives. He is also survived by his seven daughters, Diana (Chris) Robbins, Eugene, Ore., Rita (Randy) Bruntz, Eugene, Ore., Shelly (Chris) Freytag, Springfield, Ore., Kristina Bales, Eugene, Ore., Chanda (Joshua) Clarke, Staunton, Va., Karlei (Daniel) Hill, Plymouth and Charis (Jeff) May, Plymouth; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diane Danbury, Patty Scordino and Steven Overholt.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Donald Nofziger

Donald D. Nofziger, 84, Goshen, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 28, 1937. He married Vietta Cender on July 16. 1960; she survives. She survives along with four children, Kathy (Michael) Nofziger Yeakey, Goshen, Sylvia (Bill) McBride, Milford, Donna Risser, Goshen and Bruce (Patty) Nofziger, Goshen; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nola (Melvin) Harnish, Waynesboro, Penn. and Marlene (Edward) Baer, Archbold, Ohio; and three brothers, Peter (Shirley) Nofziger, Archbold, Ohio, Milton (Donna) Nofziger, Bryan, Ohio and Edward (Carol) Nofziger, Archbold, Ohio.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris Stouffer

Doris Irene Stouffer, 86, Wabash, died at 7:45 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 2, 1935. She married Donald Stouffer on May 29, 1955; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Diane (Brad) DeWitte, Montgomery, Minn., Denise Stouffer, Dale (Kelly) Stouffer...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kort ‘Chris’ Walters

Kort Christopher ‘Chris’ Walters, 71, South Bend, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Rochester. Palmer Funeral Homes — Gusinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

James Bushong

James Webster Bushong, 67, Goshen, died June 23, 2022. He was born Sep. 1, 1954. He married Carol in 1976; she survives. He is survived by two sons, Phillip (Shannon) Bushong, Topeka and Andrew Bushong, Goshen; two daughters, Sara (David) Hoefer, Middlebury and Tara Manning, Goshen; a son-in-law, Brock Manning, Syracuse; a mother, Carol Pierce Bushong McMurray, Avilla; a sister, Melinda (John) Collazo, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; eight grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jim Bucher Honored Posthumously As Akron Grand Marshal

AKRON — Jim Bucher was a familiar face around Akron. Two of his children, Amy Cooper and Jeff Bucher, shared with InkFreeNews how Jim would travel around town on his blue golf cart greeting other people. Though Jim passed away in February at age 85, his hometown will honor...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Stookey — UPDATED

David A. “Dave” Stookey, 79, Leesburg, died at 6:57 a.m. June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 16, 1942, in Portland, to Kendall B. and Glenna D. (Wood) Stookey. He graduated in 1960 from Portland High School, 1964 from Ball State University, Muncie, with his bachelor’s degree, and from Indiana University, Bloomington, with his master’s degree in 1966. He was married Aug. 23, 1964, in Wanamaker, to Linda K. Noffke, who survives. He was a teacher for the Wawasee Community School Corporation for 35 years, having primarily taught at North Webster and Milford schools. He moved to the Leesburg and North Webster area in 1964 from Muncie. Along with his love for teaching, he passionately coached track and cross country for 58 years.
LEESBURG, IN
inkfreenews.com

Janice McPeck — UPDATED

Janice S. McPeck, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Born January 3, 1950, in Rochester, Janice was the daughter of Edwin and Dorothy (Lewis) Bach. She was united in marriage to Charles E. McPeck Sr. on Oct. 3, 1970. She was a 1970 graduate of Mentone...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

ISP Fort Wayne Post Trooper Recognized

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was recognized during an annual awards ceremony on Friday, June 24. Senior Trooper Nick Meade was presented with a Life Saving Award for his actions taken on Feb. 5, in the town of LaOtto, wherein he and another first responder conducted CPR on an elderly woman suffering in cardiac distress. This medical intervention allowed necessary time for Noble County EMS Paramedics to arrive on scene and provided more specific medical aid. The victim made a full recovery, in part, due to the willingness and quick actions of Trooper Meade and the other first responders.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sharon Strickler — UPDATED

Sharon L. Strickler, 75, Tippecanoe Lake, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Jan. 11, 1947. She married Clayton Strickler, on Aug. 2, 1969; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Cary (Lori) Strickler and Jennifer (Del) Bolton; and five grandchildren. Titus...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Where Are The Fireworks? Check Out Our List

WARSAW – Here is a list of dates for fireworks in the area. While exact start times may vary, most will begin shortly after dusk. Inclement weather rescheduling dates will vary as well. Winona Lake — Saturday, July 2. Webster Lake — Saturday, July 2 (rain date is...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Seth Ward To Be Featured During Centennial Celebrity Program

Seth Seaton Ward, “Grand Old Man of Lake Wawasee,” will be featured by Ann Garceau during the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum’s Centennial Celebrity program at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Syracuse Community Center across from Lakeside Park. Every community needs a legend. For the Syracuse area,...
SYRACUSE, IN

