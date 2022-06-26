Randy Douglas Haist

Donald D. Nofziger, 84, Goshen, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 28, 1937. He married Vietta Cender on July 16. 1960; she survives. She survives along with four children, Kathy (Michael) Nofziger Yeakey, Goshen, Sylvia (Bill) McBride, Milford, Donna Risser, Goshen and Bruce (Patty) Nofziger, Goshen; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nola (Melvin) Harnish, Waynesboro, Penn. and Marlene (Edward) Baer, Archbold, Ohio; and three brothers, Peter (Shirley) Nofziger, Archbold, Ohio, Milton (Donna) Nofziger, Bryan, Ohio and Edward (Carol) Nofziger, Archbold, Ohio.
Comments / 0