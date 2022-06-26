ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erling Haaland takes time out from summer break to surprise youngsters and join in their kickabout on the beach in Marbella, as he prepares to begin life at Man City after sealing £51m move to the Premier League

 2 days ago

Erling Haaland cannot keep himself away from football, as he has been spotted enjoying a kickabout with some children on the beach while holidaying in Marbella.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a well-earned break after scoring 29 goals in 30 games for Borussia Dortmund last season, and helping Norway go four points clear at the top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Haaland will join Manchester City next week on a five year deal with the Premier League champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UH2N2_0gMncdIN00
Erling Haaland was spotted enjoying a kickabout with youngsters on the beach in Marbella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Eb9w_0gMncdIN00

In a video posted on Twitter, Haaland shows off his keepy-ups by the sea in a game of 'don't fall on the shore' with some youngsters.

His Spanish holiday will be a key break for the Norway star as he navigates a packed schedule.

Haaland was officially unveiled earlier this month with City recreating a famous picture of a young Haaland posing in a 2008/9 citizens kit with their new signing in this season's shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uPuk_0gMncdIN00
The 22-year-old striker will join Manchester City in July after leaving Borussia Dortmund 

He has also been looking at houses in Manchester, including the mansion Paul Pogba lived in.

Strikers from the Bundesliga have often failed to live up to previous form when arriving in the Premier League, but even if Haaland can half the goal-a-game return he has managed in previous years he will prove a dangerous competitor at the Etihad.

City fans will be hoping the big striker can be the last piece in the puzzle as they look for a first European trophy.

Comments / 0

