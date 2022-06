Will Geer, aka Grandpa on The Waltons, could turn a sweet phrase. It’s why some folks called him a Renaissance Man. Others referred to him as an oracle. Maybe he had such a beautiful way with words because he performed and traveled with legendary folk singers Woody Guthrie and Burl Ives during the Great Depression. Or maybe it was because he was an excellent observer of human behavior. Otherwise, how else do you explain this description of The Waltons, the heartwarming family drama that entranced us from 1972-81. Earl Hamner created the series and based it on his own life. And the Saturday Evening Post put the Waltons on its cover in November 1973 for its Thanksgiving issue.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO