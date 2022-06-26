ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham hold talks over a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma with his club 'willing to sell for around £40m' - after star impressed in Spain last season and attracted interest from Man United and Liverpool

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

West Ham have held discussions over a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

The pacy Holland international has enjoyed another successful season in Spain and attracted plenty of interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Reports in Spain claim Villarreal could be willing to sell for around £37.5million which would represent excellent value in the current market for a 25-year old who scored 17 goals last season and impressed in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrBHQ_0gMncVBR00
West Ham have held talks over Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, Sportsmail understands

Danjuma would offer variety for Moyes's front line and has Premier League experience from his time with Bournemouth.

He also registered four assists in all competitions last campaign and, according to the winger himself, attracted interest from Anfield.

The former Bournemouth star also admitted that he would 'consider' leaving Villarreal if a big move presented itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W3KG_0gMncVBR00
David Moyes is on the hunt for six players, and Danjuma would provide top-flight experience

Danjuma told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: 'I was informed that Liverpool were following me closely.

'I have never had contacts with clubs or anything like that during the season - I always know about the situation after the season.

'I will never lie and I think it’s a bad quality if you are not ambitious.

'If a club came along that offered me a higher platform to play on sport-wise, I would always have to consider it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0Bis_0gMncVBR00
Danjuma impressed in Spain last season and attracted interest from a host of elite clubs

West Ham manager David Moyes wants around six players this summer having already added defender Nayef Aguerd while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is to be confirmed imminently.

West Ham have spoken to Chelsea about Armando Broja while an offer is on the table for free agent Jesse Lingard.

Moyes also wants cover at full-back and a midfielder. Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is wanted but the finances are expected to be beyond West Ham.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi told Barcelona he would only sign a new contract if they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, claims new Bayern Munich star's agent, as he lifts the lid on negotiations from last year - before superstar joined PSG

Lionel Messi demanded Barcelona to sign Sadio Mane before eventually deciding to leave for PSG, according to the latter's agent. As his Barca contract started to run down last year, Messi went into negotiations with the club before moving to France in a stunning deal due to the LaLiga's side's financial woes.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United agree fee with Premier League club over midfielder

Tuesday is turning out to be quite the busy day for Manchester United. Earlier, it emerged that the club were attempting to hijack Olympique Lyon’s deal to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Now, it has been suggested that there is some activity on the midfield front. Erik ten Hag’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnaut Danjuma
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
David Moyes
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Person
Jesse Lingard
Daily Mail

Red Bull SACK Formula Two driver Juri Vips, 21, after clip emerged of him using shocking racist language during a live gaming stream - following an investigation into the actions he 'deeply regrets'

Formula Two driver Juri Vips has been sacked by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream. The 21-year-old Estonian had been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation into the incident, launched last week. Red Bull have now confirmed they have 'terminated Juri's contract...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury warns Francis Ngannou he 'wouldn't last a round' as he calls him a chicken and demands a huge fight at Wembley this year... and the UFC champion says he is 'coming for all the smoke' in their heavyweight crossover

Tyson Fury has reignited his war of words with Francis Ngannou by warning the UFC champion that he would not last a round in a fight he wants to happen at Wembley this year. WBC king Fury and MMA powerhouse Ngannou have repeatedly talked up an epic crossover scrap, sharing a mock-up of a promotional poster showing both fighters in January.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man United#The Champions League#Bournemouth#Dutch#Ziggo Sport#West Ham
Daily Mail

Heartbreak for Serena Williams on her emotional return to Wimbledon as she is beaten by little-known Harmony Tan in three-hour first-round epic under the lights on Centre Court... as questions emerge over whether she'll EVER be back at SW19

With a rueful smile and a fond wave Serena Williams left the Centre Court on Tuesday night, possibly for the last time. If this was the last occasion we saw her at Wimbledon then at least she left with the indelible print of a superb contest against a poised and youthful opponent.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former Man City captain Fernandinho 'agrees to join Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense on a two-year deal' as he looks set to return to the club where he started his career and play under ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari

Manchester City legend Fernandinho is reportedly linking back up with Athletico Paranaense, where the Brazilian started his illustrious career. Fernandinho joined City in 2013 for £34million and became an integral part of the dominant team that won five Premier League titles. The defensive midfielder took over the role of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Talks between Tottenham and Everton continue over Richarlison transfer as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and counterpart Bill Kenwright meet in London to discuss £60million deal

Tottenham are continuing talks over a deal for Everton's £60million-rated forward Richarlison. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy met with good friend and Everton counterpart Bill Kenwright for dinner at Scott's in London on Monday evening. Various Tottenham players have been mentioned as potential makeweights though winger Steven Bergwijn, who was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Two Milan clubs ready to battle Juventus for Premier League winger

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are now claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, who Juventus are also keen on. The Old Lady are in need of attacking options after the departures of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernadeschi this summer, and Ziyech is one who could well be a big boost to our front line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United linked with over 100 players this summer

Manchester United have now been linked with over 100 players in the summer transfer window. We all know that every year United get linked with every Tom, Dick and Harry in the football world. Even though results are disappointing on the pitch, United remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, and agents have abused that for years with their relations in the media.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United are edging closer to agreeing terms with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong after submitting an improved bid over £60m... as transfer saga looks set to end THIS WEEK

Manchester United are inching towards a conclusion in their protracted pursuit of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and hope to have the transfer completed this week. United are thought to have made an improved bid for the midfielder after their initial offer of £60m was turned down as Barca did not want to make a loss on a player they had signed for £65m from Ajax.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid not interested in signing Liverpool star this summer

Real Madrid are not interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer, despite reports. According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have been in continuous talks with Salah’s agent ahead of a possible move this summer. Salah is out of contract at Liverpool next year, so they may be forced to sell the Egyptian to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

445K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy