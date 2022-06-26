Apply soon for antlerless deer and elk licenses — the process may be changing soon

Harrisburg — Pennsylvania elk hunting license applications are now open, with the opening of antlerless deer license applications to follow in July.

In addition to the application windows opening, the Pennsylvania State Senate is currently deliberating a change to the antlerless deer licensing process that, if passed, would make acquiring a license simpler and easier.

Elk licenses

Elk license applications will remain open through July 31. To apply, visit a license vendor in person or apply online at huntfish.pa.gov . There are three seasons available: archery from September 10 through 24; firearms October 31 through November 5; and late season December 31 through January 7. Application fee is $11.97 for each season or $35.91 for all three seasons.

Only 178 elk licenses are available for 2022 - 2023 with 60 antlered and 118 antlerless licenses available. For more information about elk season, please click here .

Antlerless deer licenses

Antlerless deer license applications will open for Pennsylvania residents on July 11; for non-residents on July 18; August 1 for unsold licenses (first round); August 15 for unsold licenses (second round); and any leftover licenses will be sold over-the-counter starting September 12.

For the 2022 - 2023 season, licensed hunters may hold up to six unfilled antlerless deer tags at a time.

Remember that hunters must purchase a 2022 - 2023 general hunting license before applying for an antlerless deer license.

General hunting licenses ordered online may take up to 10 business days to arrive in the mail.

Remember to mail your antlerless deer application in the official pink envelope to a county treasurer according to the dates listed above.

The State Senate vs. the pink envelope

Traditionally, antlerless deer license applications can only be made by mail until over-the-counter sales of leftover licenses begin, and all applications must be sent in the all-important pink envelope. The Pennsylvania Senate is currently considering eliminating this requirement.

State legislators have introduced Senate Bill 431 , a proposal to allow Pennsylvania hunters to use the over-the-counter or online system used for general hunting licenses to purchase antlerless deer licenses. In addition to eliminating the need to mail the pink envelopes, this legislation would put the Pennsylvania Game Commission in charge of issuing antlerless deer licenses instead of county treasurers.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has expressed its approval of the Senate Bill and is encouraging hunters who dislike the pink envelope system to contact their representatives and senators.