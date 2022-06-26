ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padre Island boy on a summer mission to save the animals

By Eran Hami
 2 days ago
On Sunday morning, 8-year-old Curtis Moore walked out of his back door from his home on Padre Island. He headed down to the dock towards his kayak and the water.

It's become more common, as of late, for Moore to hop in his kayak for a half hour ride.

"Sometimes picking up trash or just going out to have fun," he said.

Moore’s step-mom, Sarah Moore, said, he used to just go for a swim but things changed.

“I had mentioned that a lot of debris had come over into this canal and that it was really disappointing," she said. "They like to swim out here every day. So, I wanted to make sure we cleaned up and he jumped right in."

Instead of leisurely trips down the channel, Curtis now paddles around picking up trash in the water.

“Like pieces of docks, Styrofoam, beer cans and wrappers. A lot of that,” said Curtis.

“I just thought it was so great to see someone so active, out there wanting to keep it clean," Sarah said. "And just a little reminder to, like, tie your trash bags up because that’s usually where it happens in the canals.”

Curtis is just doing this so his family can enjoy their swimming time.

“The animals can die from it and it’s not good for them,” he said.

Curtis said he’s picked up the habit of cleaning up when he visits the beaches too, using the yellow reusable trash bags found on the beach.

Sarah said what sparked Curtis’s interest was a camp at the Texas State Aquarium and his father, who owns Clear Water Adventures Guide Service .

“Their dad’s an avid fisherman," said Sarah. "He has a business, he’s a guide service. So, he’s always talking about keeping things clean, don’t over fish when you don’t need to. So, they’re very clear on that.”

Curtis said he is open for business for those who live around water and need a little help cleaning up.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

