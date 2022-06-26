ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma - Ole Miss, Game 2

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fendd_0gMncGBm00

View the AllSooners photo gallery from Game 2 of the College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TXX2_0gMncGBm00

Blake Robertson swing

John E. Hoover / AllSooners

View the 24 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Ole Miss wins national championship in college baseball

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) — There is no joy in Mudville, but there is definitely joy in Oxford and Omaha. Ole Miss is the national champion of college baseball with a 4-2 win over Oklahoma Sunday in the second game of the College World Series finals. The Rebels scored three...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Oklahoma State
WLOX

Ole Miss returns home as National Champions

Ole Miss fans have begun celebrating, and they’re just getting started. One last day of practice on Friday before two - or, maybe three - consecutive gamedays to round out the college baseball season. What a ride it has been, and what a ride it will continue to be through the weekend, between two teams who took slightly different paths to get here.
GULFPORT, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports analyst names biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West in 2022

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee picked Mississippi as Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC West in 2022. Sallee did not pick Texas A&M, who defeated Alabama in October 2021, to be the biggest threat to Alabama’s SEC West title run. Ole Miss went 10-3 in 2021 and finished with a 6-2 conference record. In 2021, Ole Miss won 10 games for the first time since 2015.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Cws#College World Series#Cws Photo Gallery
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
wtva.com

It's a busy day for Ole Miss merchandise stores

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a great day to be an Ole Miss fan and an even better day to own an Ole Miss merchandise shop. With Ole Miss taking home the win from Omaha, people are flocking to get their hands on merch. Employees at Rebel Rags said...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases increasing, Dobbs provides state update

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over,” as the state health department Monday released a three-minute YouTube video to update the state on the rising number of virus cases and hospitalizations. During the period of June 24-26, there were 2,677...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi-rooted company to add 30 jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A manufacturer of concrete pipe and precast concrete will be nearly doubling its workforce with a $23.3 million expansion in New Albany. Dunn Utility Products is expanding into the 100,000-square-foot, Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in Union County. The facility will house two, new manufacturing plants to...
NEW ALBANY, MS
WDBO

Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents' trial

Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead said Monday that they plan to call him to testify at the couple's trial. Defense attorney Shannon Smith told Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Ripley, MS – David Barnes Killed in Crash with Semi-Truck on MS-4

It was reported that 61-year-old David Barnes of Ripley was headed westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. Barnes crashed into an eastbound 2011 Volvo semi-truck operated by 51-year-old James Sanders of Guntown. Barnes suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead. No additional information has been provided. An investigation into...
RIPLEY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New mixed-use development planned for DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando, Mississippi, could be getting a big development on McIngvale Road. The planning commission and the board of supervisors still have to approve the project. FOX13 found out community opinions on the plan are mixed. If approved, the new development would go just north of Byhalia...
HERNANDO, MS
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy