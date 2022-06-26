Gang violence concerns in and out of school

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District (SSD) begins its final week of the school year, with even greater student safety concerns following a recent deadly teenage stabbing .

Tyler McKenna, 18, was stabbed to death last Wednesday at 3 West Olive Plaza in Scranton. Three juvenile students in the district were arrested in connection with the deadly attack which investigators say had a gang-related connection.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss what’s being done to keep students safe.

“We’re all hands on deck. We are concerned about retaliation regarding this event and particularly the time of year with school children finishing school, being out at parties, gatherings. So, we are monitoring it very closely as are the schools,” explained Lackawanna District Attorney Mark Powell.



The district will continue using metal detectors and searches for the final week of school and require all attendees at high school graduation ceremonies this Thursday to be screened as well.

Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan responded to a question from Eyewitness News about student safety.

McTiernan said in a statement, “I want parents to know that school safety is the number one priority, and the district is honestly assessing its safety protocols and student support systems. This will remain a community effort with the district and all stakeholders which include; school and city officials, SSD staff, law enforcement, parents, students, and community members.”

