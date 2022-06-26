ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver DA Fails in Treatment of Witnesses: Opinion

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2 days ago

I wish I didn’t feel compelled to write this. But the older I get, the less tolerance I have for injustice. It is ironic that the one agency whose...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver

In Colorado — unlike in states including Wyoming, Utah and Texas — the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not mean abortion is already illegal or soon could be banned. While Wyoming, Utah and Texas are among those states with laws on the books that could ban abortion procedures by the end of […] The post Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Update: Two Deaths Among Seven Metro Denver Shootings on Bloody Monday

Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in two deaths — one involving a suspect killed by police — and multiple injuries. A victim among the latter group was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family wants answers in death of Denver cyclist: ‘Trying to seek justice’

DENVER (CBS4) – Javin Odegard’s family is in mourning. they say there are many more questions than answers in his death. Odegard’s sister, Lavita Garcia, held back tears as she spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White on Monday morning. She described her brother, a Denver native, as an adventurous and avid bicycle enthusiast. (credit: Garcia family) “He was always traveling the world. He was into playing his bass guitar. He had a big heart on him, and he helped everybody. He was just a great person and always willing to give you his jacket off his back,” she said. The 32 year old was riding...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Denver Da Fails
KDVR.com

Multiple agencies looking for 4 suspects in armed burglaries

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies across northern Colorado are searching for four suspects in a series of burglaries that spanned from Longmont to Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Lupton and Weld County burglaries happened on...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Groups Absorb Hate At LGBTQ+ Events To Protect Families

DENVER, (CBS4)- Usually at LGBTQ events like Denver’s Pride celebration Eli Bazan is working. Especially if it is a family friendly event like a Drag queen story hour. He’s one of the co-founders of the Parasol Patrol. They are a group of volunteers that tries to separate event attendees from protestors. (credit: CBS) “What we do is we use our rainbow umbrella as a shield to block the signs and the faces of protesters,” explained Eli. “We use our ear protection for our little ones.” They absorb the heckling and name-calling so that kids don’t have to. He says he feels like they...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Jury selection underway in double-murder of Greeley musician, woman

Jury selection is underway in connection with a high-profile double murder in Weld County. Kevin Eastman is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Heather Frank, and Scott Sessions, a well-known Greeley-based trumpet player in 2020.The Greeley Tribune reports Eastman is accused of slashing Sessions’ throat at a home in Greeley and then dumping his body in Pingree Park in Larimer County, where he tried to burn it. He’s accused fatally shooting Frank and leaving her body in a pile of wood on a rural property where he was employed in Weld County. The case has seen multiple delays due to COVID-19 along with two competency evaluations ordered for Eastman. He was declared competent to stand trial in March. Trial is expected to last a month. For more background on the case, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
denverite.com

Here’s what Denver voters need to know about the primary race for governor

When it comes to voting, Denver skews Democratic, and Democratic voters don’t have a choice when picking a candidate for governor in their party this primary season. The sole contender is incumbent Jared Polis — a politician progressives have dubbed libertarian for his business-friendly leanings and conservatives have dubbed radically left for his stance on LGBTQ rights and abortion and his public health orders during the pandemic.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspected Truck Thief Shot & Killed By Arvada Police

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A call about a stolen vehicle ended with a shooting involving Arvada Police on Monday night. Police say they were called to the area near 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 9 p.m. They say a Ford F-550 tire repair vehicle with a tractor trailer was unattended and running before it was taken. Using a tracking device, they found it near 61st Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard — again unattended and running. Police say they approached the truck when a suspect got inside and and tried to get away. Officers shot at the suspect, who was hit and taken to a hospital. That suspect later died and has since been identified as 40-year-old Isaiah Proctor. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.
ARVADA, CO
Margaret Jackson

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy