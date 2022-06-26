ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facundo Campazzo prioritizing to continue his career in the NBA over return to Europe

By HoopsHype
TeamFacu: Facundo Campazzo, in case doubts persisted: “My first, second and third priority is to continue in the NBA. For now, I don’t have it in my head to return to Europe. It’s obvious that at some point a return to Europe will happen, but not right now. I have it very clear: I want to try again, with whichever NBA franchise, to try again.”

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Ever since he left Real Madrid for the NBA, talks have been going on about Facundo Campazzo’s return to Europe.

As a restricted free agent now, he’s not closing any doors 👀

basketnews.com/news-174152-fa…8:00 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Facundo Campazzo: “It would be naive to be obsessed with staying in the NBA”

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…7:21 AM

“I avoid being carried away by money, it has always been about me being happy, about me fulfilling a dream. When I left Real Madrid and went to the USA, it was my dream but I also had to consider other factors, my family, what I was giving up,” he pointed out reminiscing the jump from European powerhouse Real Madrid to the Nuggets a couple of years ago, “The same applies about staying in the NBA.” “No, it wouldn’t be damaging, I don’t close any doors,” he replied to a question about maybe returning to Spain labeling Madrid as his second home, “Personally, it would be naive to be obsessed with staying in the NBA. Maybe I don’t get any offers. Real Madrid has always been like a second home for me, but I must wait. That is my only choice right now.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 26, 2022

Michael Singer: Michael Malone said he’s going to play Facu Campazzo tonight in some capacity. Said if they’re going to go down, they’re going to go down swinging. And he knows Facu is going to fight. -via Twitter @msinger / April 21, 2022

Mark Medina: NBA says Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo faces a one-game suspension for Game 1 of Warriors-Nuggets first-round playoff series after “forcefully shoving” Lakers guard Wayne Ellington on Sunday. Ellington also given a $20,000 fine for his threatening comment on his Twitter account -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 13, 2022

