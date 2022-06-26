ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder rookies Jaylin Williams, Jalen Williams recreate Spider-Man meme to perfection

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRVlY_0gMnaFNT00

The 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone but memes last forever.

At the NBA Draft over the weekend, the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Jalen Williams No. 12 overall out of Santa Clara. Then, just 22 spots later, the Thunder drafted Jaylin Williams from Arkansas at No. 34, prompting a deluge of jokes from Twitter about the similarity of their names.

Quite a hilarious coincidence, right? Sure, it might be hell on the announcers that have to differentiate the two for the fans in the future, but the two seem to be forming a fast friendship after they met previously at May’s NBA Draft combine.

And now, that friendship has evolved into memes, as Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams recreated the iconic Spider-Man meme as a token of their shared namesake.

You’ve gotta love it! Talk about new teammate camaraderie coming out in full force here. I, for one, cannot wait to see what Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams can do for the Thunder in the years to come.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Former NBA star Delonte West finally lands new gig

Former NBA star Delonte West, who seemed to fall on hard times after getting out of rehab, has finally secured a gig. West, who suffers from mental health and addiction issues, unabashedly admitted to the media that he was struggling and between jobs when he was found panhandling again in Alexandria, Virginia, about nine miles south of Washington, D.C.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

4 biggest reasons Kevin Durant must move to Blazers for Damian Lillard team-up to salvage his legacy

Let’s get one thing straight. Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. He could retire at this very moment, or heck even three years ago and he’d still end up being a first-ballot Hall of Famer. While he owns one of the most decorated resumes of any […] The post 4 biggest reasons Kevin Durant must move to Blazers for Damian Lillard team-up to salvage his legacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Decision

Russell Westbrook is officially heading back to Los Angeles next season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the former NBA MVP plans on exercising his massive player option with the Lakers. Westbrook is set to earn $47.1 million on that option. There was no chance Westbrook was passing up on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Arkansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Fox News

Russell Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook — a past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players — nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nba Draft#The Oklahoma City Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Meme
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery refutes Keegan Murray’s low ceiling label

Many saw Iowa forward Keegan Murray as the high-floor, low-ceiling type of prospect. Just don’t let Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery hear that, though. “Anybody who would bring that up is not worth listening to because they clearly don’t know anything about the game,” McCaffery said in a recent interview with Locked on Kings. McCaffery didn’t mince words one bit defending his former star against anyone that would downplay Murray’s potential. “It’s as idiotic of a statement as I’ve ever heard. Clearly, you are making a statement about who you are talking about. Because, if you do your homework, you would...
IOWA STATE
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes $47.1 million decision with Lakers ahead of 2022-23 season

Many stars are opting into their player options ahead of the 2022 NBA Free Agency. The latest to do so is Russell Westbrook. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the guard plans on exercising his $47.1 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. Woj tweeted the news Tuesday morning. ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell […] The post Russell Westbrook makes $47.1 million decision with Lakers ahead of 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy