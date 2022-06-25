ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Castle Falls tickets

selmasun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Chestnut to host showing of film...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars Celebration 2023 Tickets Go on Sale This Week

It's nearly time for Star Wars fans to book their next adventure to the Star Wars Celebration as tickets for the 2023 convention go on sale this week. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 takes place at ExCeL London in April 2023 and tickets StarWars.com announced that tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 30th at noon ET. In addition, limited Star Wars Celebration 2023 exclusive merchandise will be available for pre-order during registration. According to the announcement, Tickets are limited and more information about the event is available on the Star Wars Celebration website.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jurassic World Dominion DVD release date looming

Fans of the latest Chris Pratt movie will be pleased to hear that the Jurassic World Dominion release date seems to be close at hand. You can already pre-order the DVD through Amazon, and so we suspect it will only be a matter of time until you’re able to enjoy it without worrying about missing anything if you need a bathroom break.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Mad God’ Becomes Most Streamed 2022 Shudder Film Premiere

The film, a stop-motion animated epic that Tippett spent 30 years working on, premiered on Shudder on June 16, after its release by IFC Midnight in New York on June 10. The Shudder premiere coincided with its expansion to an additional 24 screens across North America. The film will continue to expand next month, including several screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States starting July 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Releases First Look at Tim Allen's Return

To mark the occasion of being "Halfway to the Holidays," Disney+ has released an official first photo of Tim Allen and the cast of their new series, officially titled The Santa Clauses. Allen returns to the role of Scott Calvin, the part he played in a trilogy of beloved holiday films previously. He's joined in the new series by Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus, and Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who is set to play her dad's on-screen daughter as well. Others set to appear include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars, plus Kal Penn, who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castle Falls

Comments / 0

Community Policy