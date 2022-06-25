Castle Falls tickets

To mark the occasion of being "Halfway to the Holidays," Disney+ has released an official first photo of Tim Allen and the cast of their new series, officially titled The Santa Clauses. Allen returns to the role of Scott Calvin, the part he played in a trilogy of beloved holiday films previously. He's joined in the new series by Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus, and Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who is set to play her dad's on-screen daughter as well. Others set to appear include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars, plus Kal Penn, who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO