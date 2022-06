CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sheetz said it is lowering the price of some gas through July 4 in an effort to help ease the pain at the pump during the holiday weekend. The company said it is lowering the price of Unleaded 88 to $3.99 and E85 to $3.49, according to a news release. The limited-time offer will only be available through the July 4 holiday travel weekend.

