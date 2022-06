Robots are constantly evolving their contributions to different fields and making a difference in efficiency, safety, and precision. Smart entrepreneurs have found some of the best opportunities for using robots in new fields and are developing the technology to work in new industries. One of the forces driving new growth in the robotics industry is the labor shortage, especially in the service industry. Some companies are experimenting with automation to reduce the workload on existing employees or reduce the number of employees needed. By 2028, the industrial robotics market is projected to reach $31 billion, doubling from its value of $14.61 billion.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO