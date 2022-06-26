ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Electric Porsche Cayman Starts Here

By Chase Bierenkoven
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret Porsche is planning to make both the Cayman and the Boxster electric to some degree. A fully-electric 718 could join the lineup, or the whole run could be electric-only in the coming years. Either way, taking a sports car electric is a big move from Porsche and one...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs

The Porsche 911 was first introduced in 1964 and has seen eight different generations in the nearly six decades since. Find out here what's in store for the 2023 Porsche 911. The post 2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Your Next Boxster May Not Be Built By Porsche

It's been a tough two years for the world's automakers. After being hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant chip crisis and supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on the industry. Despite strong demand, companies are struggling to get vehicles out of factories quickly enough. And we're not just talking about the mainstream brands, either - even Porsche is struggling to meet demand.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

800-HP Electric Ford GT40 Restomod Will Be A Monster

As the electric revolution continues to gain momentum, we have seen more and more pioneering enthusiasts transplant electric powertrains into classic cars. We recently listed eight of our favorites, but there are many more out there, some of which are still in the works. One of the most promising is from Everrati, which specializes in this future-proofing classic car. With the help of Superformance, the company promised last year that it would be fitting a Ford GT40 chassis with an electric upgrade that will "enhance performance while keeping the essence and soul of the original." Now Everrati has revealed the technical details we can look forward to, and they suggest that the above promise will be kept.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caymans#Porsche 718#Race Car#Vehicles#Boxster#Goodwood
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Has Assembled 20,000 Urus SUVs In Only Four Years

The Super SUV has been a veritable cash cow since its launch in 2018. It was on July 20 last year when Lamborghini announced a production milestone for the Urus. At that moment, the 15,000th example had rolled off the assembly line at the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Fast forward nearly 11 months later, the Super SUV #20,000 has been produced, painted in Viola Mithras with a panoramic roof and black brake calipers. The vehicle is heading to its rightful owner from Azerbaijan.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The AMG ONE Prove Why It's Worth $2.8 Million

After years of drooling over spy shots, the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG ONE was finally unveiled earlier this month. The incredible creation from Affalterbach is the most extreme AMG yet and is powered by a Formula 1-sourced, mid-mounted, 1.6-liter V6 that produces a mesmerizing 1,049 horsepower, with the help of four electric motors.
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 918 Spyder Is Still Setting Records

A prime opportunity to own a member of the celebrated Hypercar Holy Trinity recently presented itself. The Porsche 918 Spyder is arguably the best of the bunch, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. The Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1 were both rear-wheel drive and, therefore, ax murderers on wheels. Only 918...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi RS6 6XTM Is A Garish Widebody Monstrosity

The Audi RS6 Avant is a super wagon without equal. As standard, it comes with a twin-turbo V8 producing 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. In a genuine family car. And it looks great too, making it one of our favorite high-performance wagons. This is one of the most elegantly aggressive machines on the planet, signaling its performance capability without shouting about it. But what if you do want to shout about it? German tuner G&B Design is no stranger to making a scene, and it's just turned its attention to Ingolstadt's epic wagon by applying a seriously chunky widebody kit to it. As a result, all subtlety has been thrown out the window.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1,000-HP Batmobile Smashes VW's Hillclimb Record

A run "up the hill" at the Goodwood Festival of Speed is a right of passage for anyone at the Festival. People pay real money to get run up the hill by pro drivers, and manufacturers love to boast about their times up the hill. It's also an incredibly tiny course, with an equally short record time.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A 4000-HP Gang Of Bugatti Hypercars Attack Goodwood

At the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, it is difficult to attract any attention there. Not because you didn't bring the heat but because there are always cars on display that are far more impressive. Case in point, a Bugatti Chiron itself might not turn any heads there, but haul out more Molsheim top speed legends in the same livery and Bugatti created a 4000 horsepower gang to bully all the fancy-lad cars there.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Celestiq EV Price Will Match Rolls-Royce And Bentley

The new Cadillac Escalade-V is a massively impressive machine. Under the large hood lives a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, allowing the full-size SUV to hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. You'll certainly pay for the privilege of owning one - at $150,000, the Escalade-V will hold the title of the most expensive Caddy to ever grace American roads.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Lexus LFA EV Successor Is Supercar Sacrilege

Lexus wants you to turn back the clock a little. It already unveiled the Lexus Electrified Sport concept, an almost LC Coupe-like concept with an electric powertrain, which will make its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this month. That will also be the car's first trip outside of Japan to be viewed by the public.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentleys With Turbos Ready For All Challengers

Forty years ago, Bentley's first-ever turbocharged model entered into production after debuting at the Geneva Motor Show. That car was the Mulsanne Turbo, and as Bentley puts it, the move "marked a turning point in the company's fortunes." Since that 1982 debut, there has been a huge number of turbo Bentleys, with turbocharged luxo-barges now making up the majority of the brand's lineup.
CARS
Motorious

1987 Buick GNX Is A Legend

This straight-line speed legend is ready for a new driver. The Buick GNX has been an icon in the American automotive industry since the 1980s because of the new focus on forced induction with fewer cylinders. This style was virtually unheard of in the nation's performance automotive industry as the typical formula was high displacement and eight cylinders. While the GNX may not have continued its lineage to the modern-day, the vintage models are still regarded as some of the automotive world's best racing platforms. This particular GNXis a fantastic opportunity for a dedicated automotive enthusiast passionate about speed.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Just Smashed Its Own EV Range Record

The range of an electric vehicle is a huge concern for a lot of buyers. It's the whole reason we did a road trip in a Mercedes EQS, proving that for some EV cars, range anxiety is in the rearview mirror. Mercedes proved that point again with its Vision EQXX Concept. Previously, it set a new efficiency record by driving from Stuttgart, Germany to Cassis, France, covering a distance of 621 miles. Now, the Vision EQXX has beaten that target in a big way, going from Stuttgart all the way across the English Channel to Silverstone, UK. The route itself covered 747 miles of real-world conditions, with several unplanned diversions. In all, the Vision EQXX managed a staggering 8.3kWh/62 miles, or 62.13 mi/kWh in good ol' 'Murica units. That's a staggering 406.1 MPGe. The EQS Sedan can't do that.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW M Will Use Motorsport To Make EVs Engaging

The future of the automotive industry is electric, or at least it seems that way. Germany and some other European nations are fighting legislation to end combustion by 2035, but if an EV-only society is truly unavoidable, automakers like BMW are trying their best to ensure that the electric experience will feel very similar to that of traditional offerings. We already know of the many performance benefits that an EV can have and we've seen some of Germany's quickest sports cars get humiliated by silent motoring, but all-out performance does not an enthusiast car make. Us gearheads require more, particularly when it comes to engagement, and BMW M CEO Frank van Meel agrees. Fortunately, is team is already looking to find ways to mimic more than just the power of a conventional car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Pristine Ferrari F40 Gets Ruined At Event

To many, classic Ferraris are considered works of art, and every time one gets destroyed it is the equivalent of a Picasso or Monet being set on fire. This video of a Ferrari F40 crashing in the Swiss Alps is a tragedy that is only bested by Romeo, Juliet, and Hamlet, so we wish we could live in a world free from Ferrari F40 abuse. The heartbreaking accident took place at the 2022 Kerenzerbergrennen hill climb race in Switzerland as part of Ferrari's global 75th birthday celebration, and according to local reports, the driver and spectators were not injured. The same can't be said for the Ferrari F40 supercar.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy