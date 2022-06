If there's any Food Network star who knows how to make good cooking approachable, it's Rachael Ray. Whether it's helping introduce extra-virgin olive oil into kitchen vocabulary as "E.V.O.O." (via Mercury News) or showing viewers how to create delicious meals in less than a half-hour on "30 Minute Meals," she has likely inspired not only home cooks but also celebrities, per ET. In fact, one of the greatest lessons Ray has learned in her Food Network career is the importance of being accessible and open-minded.

