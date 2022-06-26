ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Manoah Continues Momentum and Remains in Cy Young Contention

By Christopher Hall
 2 days ago

Starting Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is one of Major League Baseball's hottest pitchers

Former West Virginia Ace Alek Manoah has the best winning percentage (.810%) since the start of the 2021 season, compiling a 17-4 record in 33 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Manoah collected win number nine on the season Friday night - tied for first in Major League Baseball in wins. He tossed 6.2 innings, collecting six strikeouts, upping his total to 79, ranking seventh in the MLB, and allowed two runs in the Blue Jays 9-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jun 24, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Manoah's ERA sits at 2.05 which is the second best start in the first 14 games of the season in the organization's history, sitting just behind the great Roger Clemens who through the first 14 games in 1997, had an ERA of 2.04 to eventually win American League Cy Young at the end of the season.

The Homestead, Florida native sits as high as number three on the AL Cy Young predictions, battling Houston's Justin Verlander (9-3, 2.22 ERA), along with a pair of New York Yankees', reliever Clay Holmes (4-0, 0.53 ERA) and Jameson Taillon (8-1, 3.19ERA), and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan (8-3, 1.77 ERA).

Manoah is expected to take the mound Wednesday night in three-game series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

