Last year, Ford Authority took an in-depth dive into the exclusive graphics that come standard on all 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition pickups. The upper tier equipment offering exists as an optional package on Lariat, the most expensive trim of the lineup. With its planned one year timeframe, the likelihood of seeing a First Edition example out in the wild will be small, which is why it’s worth detailing what is included for buyers, as some touches may never spread beyond what Ford deemed acceptable for the package and for the early adopters who forfeited the additional cash to own one.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO