I would like to express a word of thanks to the Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Association who presented their thirty-second tour of homes and gardens this past Saturday. The tour was wonderful, as always, but I’m struck by the longevity of the event and the work it takes to put it on year-after-year, as well as the willingness to open homes, and this year gardens, to the public.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO