Maricopa, AZ

Harrah’s Ak-Chin enlisted guests to honor fallen service members

By Justin Griffin
 2 days ago
A donation to the local Maricopa VFW enabled the SALUTE Business Impact Group at Harrah’s Ak – Chin Casino to spread a sea of red poppies across the casino floor over Memorial Day weekend.

Poppies were available for any guest who wanted to remember fallen service members. The event, organized by Harrah’s Ak – Chin Casino’s SALUTE Business Impact Group, is yet another way the group creates awareness and offers support for all community veterans and active military as well as the organization’s 50-plus veteran employees.

The Harrah’s Ak – Chin Casino SALUTE Business Impact Group (BIG) actively seeks to bring together employees who are veterans and their allies who embrace the core values of duty, honor and selfless service.

The purpose is to cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture through grassroots efforts to assist veterans in various ways, including fundraisers, donation drives, and volunteer opportunities.

