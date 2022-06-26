ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Letters to the editor: Oppose Raising Cane’s restaurant

By Camera Letters
Colorado Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRena S. Wells: Fast food: Keep walkable neighborhood free from chicken fingers. Regarding the June 14 Camera story on Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers applying to build a restaurant in Boulder:. Seriously!? A town with a sugar tax to keep its citizens healthy and ward off...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 6

Patrick
1d ago

Pretentiously making choices for other folks. Maybe there should only be vegan restaurants without parking where you have to order in sign language.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
Colorado Daily

Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Fire up the grill, not fireworks, for the Fourth of July

To wield the grill tongs at a Fourth of July barbecue is to possess great power. And with great power comes great responsibility. While pyrotechnics might be an important Fourth of July tradition in other places, we like to focus our summer holiday traditions around food and firing up the grill. This holiday, be the grill master who whips up delicious local fare for carnivores and vegetarians alike. You’ll be the hero your friends and family didn’t know they needed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Dozens restaurant fire leaves Denver employees without work

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens Restaurant was a gathering place as usual on Monday morning, but this time it was not for breakfast as usual. A walk-through showed parts of the ceiling collapsed, heavy fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage in the front dining area. “So we’re going to be closed. And there’s no way around that,” said co-owner John England about the fire Saturday evening. “The kitchen looks as bad as you can imagine. It’s a mess but it sure looks salvageable,” said England. (credit: CBS) As they had a look and waited for more information from investigators and their insurance company,...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder Prep raising money to buy more space for hands-on programs

Boulder Prep is seeking to raise money to buy the remaining unit in its three-unit building, giving the charter high school in Gunbarrel more space for experiential classes. The school now occupies the building’s other two units, with one owned by the Boulder Valley School District and the other owned by the school’s nonprofit — with $125,000 left on the mortgage. Combined, the two units total close to 6,000 square feet, giving the school less space per student than other Boulder Valley high schools and less than what’s recommended by the Colorado Department of Education.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
Boulder, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Boulder, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
castlepinesconnection.com

Grand Reopening of The Country Club at Castle Pines

The Country Club at Castle Pines membership recently completed a $21 million transformation of the Clubhouse and the addition of a cliffside, infinity edge pool, fitness center and racket sports. Members gathered last month for an official ribbon cutting and an evening of live music, good friends and tasty food.
CASTLE PINES, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Organic India opening café, community gathering space

Organic India USA, the Boulder-based American subsidiary of an Indian tea and herbal supplement company, is opening a Boulder brick-and-mortar space to serve as a café, teahouse and community gathering space. Organic India Café is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1795 Pearl St. The stateside outpost of...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fat People#Food Drink#A Raising Cane#Chicken Fingers
milehighcre.com

Carson Development to Add 1M SQFT of Retail to I-25 Corridor in Northern Colorado

Carson Development Inc., a family-owned company that specializes in multifamily and retail construction, is currently developing Ledge Rock Center, a 200-acre, master-planned, mixed-use community, on the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and State Highway 60 in Johnstown. Carson Development has hired CBRE to market the more than 1 million square feet of retail space for lease.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
highlandsranchherald.net

Lone Tree City Council approves site plan for 80-acre regional park

Lone Tree City Council approved the final site plan of the 80-acre Lone Tree Regional Park, located east of I-25 and south of RidgeGate Parkway, during the June 20 regular meeting. “We’re really creating a really unique identifier for the community,” said Austin Good, Lone Tree’s assistant city manager....
LONE TREE, CO
slidesandsunshine.com

Inspiration Point Park, this Gorgeous Spot is Less than 7 Miles from Denver!

You will not believe how close you are to the city when you enter Inspiration Point Park! It feels like you’ve taken a trip to the Colorado mountains with its natural feel, tall trees and views for days. This new playground was wonderful, and if we lived closer, I know we’d be back again and again. We can’t wait for you to see Inspiration Point Park and all of the new features it has to offer!
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Two skunks found in Boulder County test positive for rabies

Two skunks found in Boulder County last week tested positive for rabies. The first rabid skunk was found June 22 near Olde Stage Road in unincorporated Boulder County, when a resident’s dog approached the dying skunk and was bitten. The second skunk was found Thursday near Aurora Avenue and...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
106.3 Cowboy Country

Northern Colorado Brewery Announces Rebrand with a Fitting Name

Attention beer connoisseurs! A brewery over in northern Colorado decided to rebrand and given their new name, it couldn't be more fitting for their business model. Brix Brew & Tap, located in Greeley, Colorado, took to social media to announce their new rebranded name on Monday (June 27th). The new name of Brix Brew & Tap is TightKnit Brewing Company.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
getnews.info

The Best Affordable Home For Sale In Evergreen, Colorado

Wonderful 3 Bed 3 Bath 1 Loft home for sale in Evergreen, CO. Evergreen, Colorado, USA – June 27, 2022 – Finding a home for sale in Evergreen, CO is challenging with the low inventory. Any new listing is big news. Evergreen, Colorado is one of the best...
EVERGREEN, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kitchen Fire Rips Through Dozens Restaurant

DENVER (CBS4)– A fire that started in the kitchen of the popular Denver restaurant Dozens quickly spread on Saturday night. Firefighters rushed to the restaurant at 236 W. 13th Ave. on Saturday evening. (credit: CBS) When crews arrived, they found smoke rising from the building. Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen and found its way to the second floor. (credit: Denver Fire) Fire damage from inside the building is extensive. The owners of the restaurant for the past 16 years, told CBS4 that they are concerned for their employees. “Sometimes the hard points in life are the biggest moments… everybody’s always dreaming about the future but life is today,” said Dozens co-owner John England. “This, unfortunately, is part of ours now, but we have a great crew and hopefully, we’ve got good insurance.” (credit: Denver Fire) The business has been at that location for three decades. No one was injured in the fire.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy