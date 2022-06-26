Child drowns in South Dakota state park

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 3-year-old drowned Saturday afternoon at Farm Island State Park near Pierre, South Dakota. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Farm Island late Saturday afternoon for a missing child last seen near the water’s edge. The family and nearby campers were actively searching the area when emergency personnel arrived on scene. Divers located the body of the missing child about 20 feet from shore in less than four feet of water. The victim was not wearing a life jacket. The family was camping at Farm Island, visiting from La Plant, South Dakota.

