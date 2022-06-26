ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Child drowns in South Dakota state park

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning death at Farm Island State Park near Pierre late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:20 p.m., 911 Communications Officers received a report of a...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 7

Judi S.
1d ago

Why would you not have a life jacket or other flotation device on your 3year old baby, if you knew he couldn’t swim? This tragedy did not have to happen! RIP little man, I’m so sorry you had to die that way. Horrific. ❤️🌺💔

Reply(1)
4
AP_000489.ba36a8c67003479d8bb828df0755efff.1933
1d ago

Children are so quick one minute there and not anywhere to be seen. So sorry for your lost. Praying that God will be with you.

Reply
2
Related
drgnews.com

3-year-old from La Plant drowned Saturday at Farm Island near Pierre

A 3-year-old from La Plant, SD, drowned at Farm Island State Park near Pierre over the weekend. Information from the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:20pm CDT Saturday (June 25, 2022), 911 Communications Officers received a report of a missing child last seen near the water’s edge at Farm Island.
PIERRE, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Child drowns at Farm Island State Park near Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 3-year-old drowned Saturday afternoon at Farm Island State Park near Pierre, South Dakota. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Farm Island late Saturday afternoon for a missing child last seen near the water’s edge. The family and nearby campers were actively searching the area when emergency personnel arrived on scene. Divers located the body of the missing child about 20 feet from shore in less than four feet of water. The victim was not wearing a life jacket. The family was camping at Farm Island, visiting from La Plant, South Dakota.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

3-year-old drowns near Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 3-year-old child died in a drowning incident near Pierre Saturday evening. According to the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a missing child reported to have last been seen near the water’s edge at Farm Island. The family of the missing child and other campers were searching for the 3-year-old when officials arrived.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Fort Pierre woman sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Meth

A 43 year old woman from Fort Pierre convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance has received her punishment from a federal US District Court judge. Lisa Herren, a/k/a Lisa Miller, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
FORT PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#South Dakota State#Fish#Accident#Sheriff S Deputies
drgnews.com

Pierre woman charged with domestic assault after incident earlier this month

A 22 year old woman from Pierre is charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic after an incident at a home earlier this month. Information from the Pierre Police Department says the assault occurred on June 19, 2022, in the 400 block of S. Robert Street in Pierre. A 22 year old female was transported to Avera St. Mary’s by ambulance. The follow-up investigation revealed Jessica Janis had assaulted the victim with a knife.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy