ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marshall Ramsey: Ole Miss Wins!

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xohbL_0gMnXSdd00

Order this exclusive artwork on merchandise:

View the MT Store

We continue to keep Mississippians informed because we – like you – love Mississippi .

Support this work and start a recurring donation today in celebration of Ole Miss’ College World Series win .

Yes, I love Mississippi! >>

The post Marshall Ramsey: Ole Miss Wins! appeared first on Mississippi Today .

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
WLOX

Ole Miss returns home as National Champions

Ole Miss fans have begun celebrating, and they’re just getting started. One last day of practice on Friday before two - or, maybe three - consecutive gamedays to round out the college baseball season. What a ride it has been, and what a ride it will continue to be through the weekend, between two teams who took slightly different paths to get here.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports analyst names biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West in 2022

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee picked Mississippi as Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC West in 2022. Sallee did not pick Texas A&M, who defeated Alabama in October 2021, to be the biggest threat to Alabama’s SEC West title run. Ole Miss went 10-3 in 2021 and finished with a 6-2 conference record. In 2021, Ole Miss won 10 games for the first time since 2015.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
breezynews.com

Zechariah Taylor named 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Zechariah Taylor from Oxford has been named the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. Taylor was one of fifeteen finalists to perform Saturday night at The MAX in Meridian, where the contest was held. Contestants competed for a chance to have their song professionally recorded at the famous Wishbone Studios...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stickers#The Mt Store#Mississippians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player as 7 SEC players make College World Series All-Tournament team

Dylan DeLucia and the Ole Miss Rebels celebrated the College World Series title on Sunday, and they were well-represented on the All-Tournament Team. DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player after he made 4 starts, DeLucia went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA, including a clutch complete game shutout performance to lead Ole Miss into the title series. DeLucia allowed one earned run, and struck out 17 without a walk in 16 2/3 innings.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases increasing, Dobbs provides state update

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over,” as the state health department Monday released a three-minute YouTube video to update the state on the rising number of virus cases and hospitalizations. During the period of June 24-26, there were 2,677...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New mixed-use development planned for DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando, Mississippi, could be getting a big development on McIngvale Road. The planning commission and the board of supervisors still have to approve the project. FOX13 found out community opinions on the plan are mixed. If approved, the new development would go just north of Byhalia...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy