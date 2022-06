PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County will host a meet-and-greet event 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 16 Bartlett Ave. "This is an opportunity for us to share with members of the public the exciting work that we're doing in the city of Pittsfield and throughout Berkshire County," said RSVP Director Lisa Torrey. "Also, for those who may be interested in joining RSVP, this is a great time to learn more."

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO