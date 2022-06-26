ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shyne Set To Take The Stage At BET Awards, Honoring Diddy

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Shyne is jumping back into the music scene in a big way ... he's set to join a ton of artists at the BET Awards to honor one of the biggest names in the game. The...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Nas
Person
Bryson Tiller
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Shyne
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Smiles While Wearing A White Crop Top 2 Weeks After Split From Michael B. Jordan: Photo

Freshly single Lori Harvey seemed to be ultra confident after her recent split from actor Michael B. Jordan. In some candid photos captured two weeks after her surprising breakup, the stunning model was seen sporting a cheeky smile on her face while she rocked an ultra cropped white tank top and trendy baggy camouflage cargo pants. She accessorized the look with some square black shades, silver hoop earrings, an assortment of bracelets, and a tiny printed purse slung over her shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Diddy Celebrates His Big Night at the BET Awards With His Family

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, received the lifetime achievement award at this year's BET Awards. He celebrated the honor with a powerful retrospective performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and the Maverick City Choir. The performance featured an emotional home-video montage featuring his late girlfriend, Kim Porter.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26, in Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. The annual awards show—established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network—celebrates African Americans in music, acting, and other fields of entertainment. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson—who had at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Taking The Stage#Leader Of The Opposition#House Of Representatives
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Justin Bieber Seen for First Time Since Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber seems to be in good spirits on his road to recovery, and he was seen in public for the first time since doctors diagnosed him with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemed calm and collected as they got off their jet in Los Angeles -- they spent the last 2 weeks on a private island in the Bahamas, so JB could rest up and recover from the rare neurological disorder.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Shows Up For Rare Performance Alongside Diddy At 2022 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Diddy was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26). While special guests such as Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim and Jodeci were pretty much expected to show up as part of the tribute to the Bad Boy Records CEO, when Shyne sauntered onstage to join Diddy for a few bars, it was surprising to some.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Awards

On Sunday, the winners for the 2022 BET Awards were unveiled during a broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson. Doja Cat led the nominees with six nods, Drake and Ari Lennox both scored four nominations each, and an extensive list of artists garnered three nods, including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Future, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and Tems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kanye West makes surprise appearance at BET Awards to present Diddy with Lifetime Achievement Award

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at last night’s BET Awards, honouring Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper and producer received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Babyface introduced the section, looking back on Combs’ achievements. “He made me feel like I could do anything and go anywhere, and that’s the mark of a great producer,” he said. Babyface then brought out Ye, whose face was covered in a mask, sunglasses and a baseball cap.
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy