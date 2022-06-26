ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Langley says 'the last corner was the time to go' to secure women's US road title

By Jackie Tyson
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Emma Langley was not surprised that a rider from EF Education-TIBCO-SVB took the stars-and-stripes jersey at the women’s road race on the final day of the US Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. But rather than her teammate Lauren Stephens landing on the top step of the podium for a second time, she found the prized jersey on her shoulders, with Stephens by her side as the bronze medallist.

“As a team we wanted to keep the jersey, it's amazing,” Stephens told Cyclingnews after the awards ceremony on Gay Street. “She's an up-and-coming rider and she will get to wear the jersey for the next year. I'm just honoured to get to stand on the podium next to her.”

On the other side of Langley was Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Rise), who was part of the decisive breakaway and finished second, just four seconds back after being part of another long-range attack like last year. But this time instead of a solo breakaway, De Crescenzo was part of a three-rider group with Langley and Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles), which was whittled down to a head-to-head battle with the eventual new champion for the final two laps.

Read More

Emma Langley attacks from two-rider break to win US Pro women's road race title

Unique podium sweep for L39ION of Los Angeles at US Pro Crit Championship

Women pro cyclists protest at US Nationals after Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

“We had an idea that Lauren De Crescenzo was going to go and play for the long game, that is her strength. We kind of had Emma keep an eye on her. So going into the race, that pair was something we were comfortable with,”  Katheryn Curi, team director for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB , told Cyclingnews , excited to recap what had just happened in Knoxville.

“Having Skylar in there added a little bit of a [concern]. We thought how much are we going to give this break a leash? Skylar we know has a really good finish kick on her. I went up to Emma at one point and asked if she could win out of the three of them, and she was like, ‘eh’, so I told her to sit on.”

Curi said that when the L39ION rider was dropped from the front group, the odds tipped towards Langley, who moved up to the WorldTour level with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB this year having raced at the Continental level in the US. She won the GC this year at Joe Martin Stage Race.

“On the second to last lap I went back up to Emma and told her, ‘you can win, attack with 500 metres to go. Eat and drink.’ And then I yelled out the window, ‘We believe in you.’

Langley said that when her team director drove alongside and yelled those words of encouragement, “that meant the world to me”.

“I knew that our team could win and I knew that I could play a big part if I raced hard. Being in a break is always good because it takes the pressure off everyone behind you. But when I realised it was pretty likely that our break was not coming back, I knew all of a sudden it was on my shoulders to finish the deal. I was honest with Katheryn, I was hesitant and her saying she believed in me and the team believed in me made all the difference,” Langley said, clad in her new stars-and-stripes jersey.

“Lauren is so strong. I knew she could go from a long shot and I couldn’t, so my goal was to get over the climb with her, see if she would continue to do a bit of work and give it a punch at the finish.”

Curi said the whole team talked about the finish in the team meeting, about how hard the final three turns were to the line on Gay Street and how those corners in the final 500 metres would be the key to the win if there was a break. Langley watched her teammates in the pro criterium in that section closely and for good reason.

Langley confirmed that she took notes from both the men’s and women’s finishes at the crit on Friday night. This is the first year that the road race has had the same final kilometre as the pro criterium.

“It sure was helpful just to see that the last corner was the time to go and be first wheel through that. It gets pretty tight, lots of twists and turns, and then downhill after that last turn, so pretty hard to make up [if you aren’t first].

“It’s so special. It’s just a huge honour that I am the one [to get the jersey],” Langley added.

Curi could not stop gushing about the work of all five riders, who all finished in the top 12 with the two medallists – Veronica Ewers finished sixth, Clara Honsinger in ninth and Emily Newsom in 12th.

“I think we came into this race with five cards to play, we had five strong women. Clara [Honsinger] and Emily [Newsom] who were amazing, they were kind of workhorses. And then Lauren, she is so savvy on a bike and strong as well. Being a defending champion, one could look at that as extra pressure, but she can disengage and say ‘yes, I won the jersey, but I also have four other teammates that have the ability to win’,” Curi said.

“Veronica we have seen has hit the ground running, both here in the US and over in Europe. While the course is not necessarily a climber’s course, that climb [Sherrod Road] is her strength. Where it may take energy from other riders, I think that is her playground. So you put her on that climb, Veronica can use the climb as a place to put other people on the back foot and take energy out of their legs.

“I am proud of how everyone raced. It was truly a team effort.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RideApart

Team USA Poised To Reclaim Crown At 2022 Quadcross Of The Nations

Ever since Harv Whipple established Team USA ATVMX in 2017, the outfit has dominated the Quadcross of the Nations (QXoN) race. The squad captured three consecutive QXoN titles between 2017 and 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020 edition. Travel restrictions halted Team USA ATVMX from...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

New Zealand designates Proud Boys a terrorist organization

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government has declared that American far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base are terrorist organizations. The two groups join 18 others including Islamic State that have been given an official terrorist designation, making it illegal in New Zealand to fund, recruit or participate in the groups, and obligating authorities to take action against them.
AUSTRALIA
swimswam.com

2022 Swammy Awards: World Championships — Women’s Edition

LCM (50-meter format) After a week of fast racing at Worlds, we wanted to recognize some of the best women’s swimmers at the meet for their performances. So we decided to do it here via our Swammy awards for the 2022 World Championships. Despite winning two golds and two...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Cycling News

Scott launches all-new, all-aero Foil

The previous Scott Foil was a true all-rounder. Not as aero as the best aero bikes, not as light as the best climbing bike, but a very capable racer. The new Scott Foil however appears to have gone back to Aero School, and come out the other side as a transformed machine, with new tube shapes, fork and proprietary parts.
BICYCLES
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy