An Iowa City transient who has a laundry list of alleged car burglaries and other crimes was caught in the act once again Saturday afternoon. Police say 20-year-old Jeiden Fair was reportedly observed by witnesses on the 1400 block of Plum Street rummaging through a vehicle’s center console just before 4:15. He was confronted and ran away without being able to take any items from the vehicle.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO