Houma, LA

Steven K Lirette

houmatimes.com
 2 days ago

Steven K. Lirette, 62, a native of New York and resident of Houma, LA., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The family would like to thank all those who offer their...

www.houmatimes.com

houmatimes.com

Bobbie Jean Hartzog Cheramie

September 16, 1944 – June 25, 2022 Bobbie Jean Hartzog Cheramie, 77, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born in Wisner, LA and resided in Houma, LA most of her life and three years ago moved to Lafayette, LA with her children. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Covenant Church of Houma from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park. Bobbie was known as a second mother to so many of her nieces, nephews, and others. She loved taking care of kids and enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with family and friends. Bobbie was also known as a tidy homemaker and made everyone that visited feel at home. She is survived by her two children, Deborah “Debbie” Denson Malbrough and husband Case, Keith Ray Denson; four grandchildren, Mason Malbrough, Angel Malbrough, Chase Denson, and Lexie Denson; brother, Joe Hartzog and wife Elizabeth; sister, Linda Desmares and husband Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grand-kitty, Selena and grand-dog, Bixby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sitha Thornhill Hartzog and Joseph Cullen Hartzog; sister, Jeannette Maddox and husband Carl; and brother, Truman Hartzog. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dreams Foundation of Acadiana in Bobbie’s name and memory.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Carney Ernest Lewis, Jr.

Carney Ernest “Cecil” Lewis, Jr., 59. A native and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Ochsner Medical Center. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 11:00 A.M until funeral time at 2:00P.M. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2424 Grand Cailliou Rd., Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Nolan James Chaisson

Nolan James “Sonny” Chaisson, 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:05 pm. Nolan was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and Friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00 am. With burial taking place in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Elizabeth Martin

Elizabeth Fertitta Martin, passed away on June 23, 2022 at the age 78. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a resident of Golden Meadow, Cut Off and Thibodaux, Louisiana. She resided in Thibodaux, Louisiana for the past 18 years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022...
THIBODAUX, LA
City
Houma, LA
State
New York State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Houma, LA
Obituaries
houmatimes.com

Theresa LeBlanc Giles

Theresa LeBlanc Giles, 68, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux went home to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on June 17, 2022 at 7:30 am. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at the House of Prayer in Thibodaux, 2229 Hwy 3185.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Gloria Julia Swarthout

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gloria Julia Swarthout, a native and resident of Houma, LA., announces her passing on Friday, June 25, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 11:00am until service time with a Prayer Service to begin following visitation at 1:00pm. Burial will take place in Bayou Black Cemetery in Houma, LA.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Calvin Castle, Jr.

Calvin “Hook” Castle, Jr., 82, a resident and native of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM at his residence. Visitation will be observed from 9:00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Living Gospel Church 140 Corporate Drive., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow funeral services in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gray, LA.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Clarabel Ordoyne

Clarabel Marie Ordoyne, 88, died Sunday, June 19, 2022. Born February 4, 1934 she was a native and lifelong resident of Thibodaux, LA and current resident of Charlotte, North Carolina. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home....
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Kenneth Diaz

Kenneth “Ken” Joseph Diaz, 67, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Sorrento, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kenneth grew up in Lower Texas with his parents and siblings. After graduating from Assumption High School he went on to have a long and successful career working for Supreme & Imperial Sugars Refineries. When Kenneth had free time you could find him on the golf course or riding around town on his Harley.
SORRENTO, LA
houmatimes.com

Ryan Millet

Ryan Anthony Millet, 30, a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on June 19, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with a rosary at 9:30 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.
VACHERIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Library hosts Teacher Makerspace Mondays!

Decking the walls of classrooms and schools with art has been proven to increase a child’s self-confidence, self-understanding, and enhance their communication skills. In an effort to help local educators prepare their classrooms for the upcoming school year, Lafourche Parish Library will host a series of Edu-Make Teacher Makerspace Mondays.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Life Stand Church to host free distribution event

Life Stand Church will host a Life Event this Friday in Houma, providing essential supplies to families in need. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on July 1, at Summer Field Park, located at 707 San Antonio Blvd. The community event will feature live worship music, and guest speakers Andrew and Rebekah Ramdial.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

The Crescent Circus to make appearance at TPL!

Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce The Crescent Circus will make an appearance at its Summer Reading Program on Thursday, June 30. A family friendly circus and magic show will be held at TPLs Main Branch at 10 a.m., and at its North Branch at 2 p.m. According...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Fire Department & Bayou Cane Fire Protection Dist. Celebrates Recruitment Class

The Houma Fire Department (HFD) and Bayou Cane Fire Protection District (BCFPD) recently held a graduation ceremony of a firefighter recruit class. The class included six individuals where five work for HFD and one for BCPD. The ceremony celebrated the class’ completion of a twelve week labor-intensive class that was hosted by the departments’ training divisions and it was the first time the departments participated in a joint academy program.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal LA 1 Crash

On June 27, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 1 about 6 miles north of Louisiana Highway 3090. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 31-year-old Timothy Stevens of Larose. The preliminary investigation revealed Zackery...
LAROSE, LA
houmatimes.com

Man arrested on charges of Rape, Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, of Houma, was arrested for charges of First-degree Rape, Aggravated Crimes against Nature, and Molestation of a Juvenile, as a result of the investigation. On June...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

