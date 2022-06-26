Steven K Lirette

September 16, 1944 – June 25, 2022 Bobbie Jean Hartzog Cheramie, 77, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born in Wisner, LA and resided in Houma, LA most of her life and three years ago moved to Lafayette, LA with her children. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Covenant Church of Houma from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park. Bobbie was known as a second mother to so many of her nieces, nephews, and others. She loved taking care of kids and enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with family and friends. Bobbie was also known as a tidy homemaker and made everyone that visited feel at home. She is survived by her two children, Deborah “Debbie” Denson Malbrough and husband Case, Keith Ray Denson; four grandchildren, Mason Malbrough, Angel Malbrough, Chase Denson, and Lexie Denson; brother, Joe Hartzog and wife Elizabeth; sister, Linda Desmares and husband Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grand-kitty, Selena and grand-dog, Bixby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sitha Thornhill Hartzog and Joseph Cullen Hartzog; sister, Jeannette Maddox and husband Carl; and brother, Truman Hartzog. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dreams Foundation of Acadiana in Bobbie’s name and memory.

