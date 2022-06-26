ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man. Officials say police were called to the 2500...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Woman In Critical Condition After Struck By Police Vehicle In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an officer crashed into a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia. The accident happened at 9th and South Streets in the city’s Bella Vista neighborhood. Police say a 55-year-old woman was walking when she was hit just after 9 a.m. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fire, Building Collapse That Killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner has been arrested and charged with arson in a fire and collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson. The arrest of Al-Alshraf Khalil comes less than two weeks after the deadly collapse in North Philadelphia. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. According to sources, the charges rising to homicide are still in play. “Arson killed Lieutenant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Clementon man, 22, charged in connection with fatal South Jersey shooting

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - Authorities in Maple Shade announced charges against a Clementon man in connection to a fatal shooting at a South Jersey apartment complex earlier this year. An investigation began after Maple Shade police responded to the Fox Meadows apartment complex on January 16 for reports of gunshots....
CLEMENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#South Philadelphia#Jefferson Hospital#Violent Crime#Methodist Hospital
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man arrested for fatal stabbing

Wilmington Police said they have arrested 52-year old Anthony Staples in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on April 28, 2022, in the area of 5th and North Dupont streets following a traffic crash. Officers were called to the intersection just after 5:15 p.m. that day for a reported...
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Officer Fires Gun During Struggle With Suspect Wanted For Stealing Car, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were tense moments in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Monday night as an officer discharged his weapon after chasing a suspect wanted for stealing a car, according to police. Police say officers tried to stop the 20-year-old suspect at Front Street and Lehigh Avenue, but he bailed from the car and ran away. One officer caught up to him on the 2600 block of Waterloo Street. That’s when the two fell to the ground and police say a struggle ensued. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun. The officer then pulled a gun and fired, but did not hit the suspect. The suspect got up and ran away again. He was eventually arrested at Howard Steet and Lehigh Avenue. No one was hurt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Detectives Search for Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in released photos. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 9:22 pm, an unknown black male entered the Target store located at 1128 Chestnut St and was walking around the store placing numerous items into a Target basket. The suspect then passed all points of sale and exited the store. As the suspect fleeing from police when he pointed what turned out to be a toy handgun at the officer. The male then discarded the toy and items on the ground and continued to flee.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot 5 times overnight in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An overnight shooting in North Philadelphia left a man with several gunshot wounds. Police responded to the scene at 22nd and Toronto streets in North Philadelphia around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday. The 28-year-old victim was shot at least five times through the left side of his body, according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man charged for fatally strangling woman before shooting himself in face in Northampton Township, DA says

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been charged in connection with a homicide and attempted suicide in Northampton earlier in June. According to the Bucks County District Attorney, 35-year-old Thadius William McGrath of Chatham, Massachusetts is charged with 1st-degree murder, third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
fox29.com

3 sought in armed robberies at North Philadelphia Rite Aids, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for three armed robbery suspects who they believe knocked off two pharmacies stores on consecutive days. Investigators believe the three wanted males robbed the Rite Aid on the 2800 block of Dauphin Street around 4 p.m. on June 18. About a day later, the trio is accused of robbing another North Philadelphia Rite Aid located on the West Lehigh Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 2 Buildings Evacuated Due To Gas Smell During Barricade Situation In West Oak Lane: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say at least two buildings were evacuated during a barricade situation in West Oak Lane. Chopper 3 was over the scene on North Sydenham Street Tuesday morning. Police say they got reports about a man armed with a bat who possibly hit a gas line in a kitchen. They say it smelled like gas near the property so two buildings on the street were evacuated. The male was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy