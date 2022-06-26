South Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in released photos. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 9:22 pm, an unknown black male entered the Target store located at 1128 Chestnut St and was walking around the store placing numerous items into a Target basket. The suspect then passed all points of sale and exited the store. As the suspect fleeing from police when he pointed what turned out to be a toy handgun at the officer. The male then discarded the toy and items on the ground and continued to flee.
