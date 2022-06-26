South Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were tense moments in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Monday night as an officer discharged his weapon after chasing a suspect wanted for stealing a car, according to police. Police say officers tried to stop the 20-year-old suspect at Front Street and Lehigh Avenue, but he bailed from the car and ran away. One officer caught up to him on the 2600 block of Waterloo Street. That’s when the two fell to the ground and police say a struggle ensued. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun. The officer then pulled a gun and fired, but did not hit the suspect. The suspect got up and ran away again. He was eventually arrested at Howard Steet and Lehigh Avenue. No one was hurt.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO