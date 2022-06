Let’s face it: Long Beach hasn’t always been known for its farm-to-table restaurant scene, preferring instead to offer more casual daily dining for its half-million residents. Slowly, though, the area’s food scene has begun to grow bigger and stronger, not just in size or media attention but in seriousness as well. Now comes Chez Bacchus, a wine-driven, farm-to-table East Village spot that has settled nicely into the former 4th & Olive space on a residential stretch between downtown and Retro Row, with plans to push the LBC food scene just a little bit further.

