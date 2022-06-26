Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor released from prison

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed a woman is preparing has been released from prison, according to Minnesota Department of Corrections records.The DOC now lists Mohamed Noor as "under supervision." His release comes just under five years after the deadly shooting that landed him behind bars.The 36-year-old former Minneapolis police officer was transferred to an undisclosed facility last week in preparation for Monday's release.Noor had been serving his sentence out of state in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Justine Rusczcyk Damond.Ultimately, the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and resentenced him to four years and nine monthsfor manslaughter.Noor served part of his time at Minnesota's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, but was transferred to a facility in North Dakota for safety in 2019.It's unclear exactly where he was being held out of state.According to the Department of Correction's website, Noor will be on supervised release until January 24, 2024.

