Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor released from prison

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was released from prison on Monday morning after serving just over three years for the death of 911 caller Justine Damond Ruszczyk. Noor shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017...

www.fox9.com

