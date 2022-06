The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, June 28 bright and early at 9 o’clock, is poised to cover several issues of finance, and also receive a number of informational reports from various county departments. An appeal for a Special Permit for 10,000 square feet of herb in Blocksburg is slated for Tuesday morning. But, we’re betting the item most likely to get comment here on Redheaded Blackbelt is the raise for Director of Planning & Building, John Ford.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO