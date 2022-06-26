ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman fatally wounded in East Macon early Sunday morning, police say

By Caleb Slinkard
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: The Telegraph has, through court records, found the correct spelling of the victim’s name. This story has been updated accordingly.

A Macon woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in the 300 block of Leaf Court.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report that someone had been shot during a domestic dispute. They found Daffaney Parker, 41, fatally wounded at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been announced. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators are searching for 43-year-old Rickanian Williams, wanted in connection with Parker’s killing.

Parker’s shooting is the second homicide in Macon in the last three days and the 34th homicide this year .

Anyone with information in reference to this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
