Soccer

Fulham ‘make £11m bid for Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira’ with new boss Erik ten Hag ready to listen to offers

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago

FULHAM have reportedly launched an £11million bid for Manchester United misfit Andreas Pereira.

The Mail claims the Brazilian is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDnD5_0gMnSU0m00
Fulham have launched a bid for Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira Credit: Getty

And United are ready to sell Pereira for a cut-price fee this summer.

The versatile midfielder, 26, has been on loan at Flamengo for the last year.

But the Samba giants are hesitant about making Pereira’s deal permanent after just seven goals in 52 games.

And that has opened the door for Fulham to pounce.

Marco Silva is looking to put together an exciting squad as the Cottagers aim to avoid another instant relegation.

Sporting Lisbon anchorman Joao Palhinha is on the verge of a £20m switch.

And exciting Israeli forward Manor Solomon will join from Shakhtar Donetsk for £7m.

Silva now hopes to lure Pereira to Craven Cottage, with the midfielder’s ability to play in several positions a key factor.

It’s believed Fulham are offering a flat fee of £8.6m.

But that could rise to £11m based on performance-related bonuses.

Reports claim Fulham are also hoping to pull off an audacious deal for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, who was forced out of the team by Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu this year.

Fulham are also interested in a swoop for ex-Everton flop Moise Kean, who is not wanted by Juventus this summer.

