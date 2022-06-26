ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Construction projects closing Springfield roads

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads throughout Springfield will be partially or completely closed this week as construction continues from last week or begins this coming week.

Starting Monday, Monroe Street will be closed between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Access will be maintained to all properties on that block, but vehicles will not be allowed to cross the train tracks.

West Fayette Avenue between Loraine and Columbia Avenues is also closing on Monday in order to allow for repairs to a collapsed sewer main. This closure will end on Tuesday.

Continuing from last week, Hilltop Road will remain closed between Alder Wood and Buckeye Drive. However, the closure will be extended past Buckeye to White Timber Road starting this week.

Intermittent lane restrictions on South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street will continue between 9th and 11th Streets and 5th and 6th Streets will continue operating at three lanes each. The sidewalks and parking lanes near 4th and Washington Streets will remain closed as demolition continues on the parking garage at that intersection.

Oil paving will begin on Groth Street between Ash and South Grand Avenue, Old Rochester Road between South Grand and Wheeler Avenues and on Wheler between Laurel and South Grand. Concrete work is also going to begin on 5th Street between North Grand Avenue and Carpenter Street while concrete work continues from last week on the following streets:

  • Ash Street (between 10th and 15th Streets)
  • 15th Street (between Laurel and Ash Streets)
  • Iles Avenue (between Haverford and Chatham Roads)
  • Monroe Street (between Walnut and Lewis Streets)
  • Lindsey Road

Street repairs will also be taking place at 2221 South 1st Street and at Haverford Road and Brentwood Drive with parkway repairs continuing from last week at 51 Birch Drive, 2 Brighton Road, 1108 North Osburn Avenue and 1628 Pope Avenue.

WCIA

Monticello Freedom Festival

The Monticello Freedom Fest will be held at Lodge Park in Monticello on July 3rd. The festivities start at 4:00pm with kid’s games, food vendors, music, balloons, novelties, airbrush, and a raffle. Fireworks will start at 9:00pm. There will be parking at Washington School which is located on Route 105 South of Monticello, and buses will be available to transport to and from Lodge Park. The Trailblazers located North of Lodge Park also provide parking and NEW this year a SHUTTLE to the park. Monticello Railway offers a Fireworks Train which departs from Wabash Depot in downtown Monticello at 8:00pm. Please make reservations for the train.
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police respond to crash at McDonald’s

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department said no one was seriously hurt after a crash Tuesday. Officers said it was at the Mt. Zion McDonald’s located off of Route 121 by the Route 36 intersection in Decatur. DPD has not released the cause of the crash.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters battle fire at auto shop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to an auto shop on Friday after a fire broke out on a closet. The fire happened at Sports & Imports Affordable Care Care at 704 South Dirksen Parkway. Chief Brandon Blough said that a mechanic was at the shop when he smelled and saw smoke. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Garbage Trucks Getting Earlier Start In Springfield

You might be hearing your waste hauler moving through your neighborhood earlier than usual. The City of Springfield says it has granted permission to waste hauling companies to begin their routes one hour earlier than usual in order to help workers avoid the hottest parts of the day. While the authorization is temporary, the city says it’s likely to be extended regularly through the hot summer months.
Herald & Review

Pana hospital reacts to planned Decatur Ambulance Service closure

PANA — Pana Community Hospital will work with its other transport partners to ensure continued around the clock availability for patients after Decatur Ambulance Service closes. The hospital sent a statement to the Herald & Review on Tuesday, after news of the closure broke on Monday. Decatur Ambulance Service...
PANA, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police investigate homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person died after a shooting that occurred in Springfield on Sunday. The County Coroner confirmed that the victim was a 19-year-old man. Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived at Lions Court, off Johnson Park Drive, they encountered a vehicle attempting to transport […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield officer honored for saving woman’s life

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored one of its officers for the efforts he made in saving a woman’s life last month. Officer Tim Day was presented with the Springfield Police Department Life Saving Award for his actions on May 17. On that day, Springfield Police received a report that a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
