A woman whose ID was stolen was wrongly named as one of the survivors of the San Antonio trailer tragedy in which 51 people lost their lives.Haneydi Jazmin Antonio Guzmán informed friends and family that she was “fine by the grace of God” on her Facebook page. “Do not believe anything, this is a lie, that credential [her voter ID], it was stolen a year ago,” she said after media reports named her as one of the survivors of the trailer tragedy.Ms Antonio Guzmán, from Escuintla in Guatemala, said she was not the person who was hospitalised and clarified...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 46 MINUTES AGO