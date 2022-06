The England Under-19s team that will compete for the European Championship crown is packed with exhilarating talent from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old winger and the youngest player in the squad, to Samuel Iling-Junior, a forward on the books of Juventus, but none have made more league starts than the 18-year-old Alex Scott, a fixture for Bristol City in the Championship last season. Scott, a punchy and deceptively robust midfielder, represents something of an outlier given that only he, Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough and Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United are contracted to a club outside the top tiers.

