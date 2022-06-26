ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to know about fireworks in Wichita

By Stephanie Nutt
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Fourth of July, America’s Independence Day, is right around the corner.

Many Wichitans will choose to celebrate the holiday by shooting off fireworks. If you plan on doing so within the city limits, there are a few things you should know:

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

Dates and times

Fireworks will be sold this year from Monday, June 27 through Tuesday, July 5.

Fireworks can be fired on those same dates from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Allowed fireworks

The only fireworks allowed to be shot off in the Wichita city limits are ones that have been tested and approved by the Wichita Fire Department.

To see a list of approved wholesale fireworks for 2022, click here . For an extension of the list of approved fireworks at WAZUP Fireworks for 2022, click here .

Fireworks in Wichita must not have sparks higher than six feet or be labeled as “shooting flaming balls.”

Violations

Any violations can result in the following:

  • A $250.00 ticket, plus court costs
  • Adults being cited for juveniles violating the ordinance
  • Property owners/occupants being held responsible for violations of the ordinance on their property

According to the City of Wichita, there will be increased enforcement focused on writing citations for violations and confiscating illegal fireworks.

More information

For fast facts on fireworks, in both English and Spanish, click here .

The non-emergency phone number, 316-290-1011 , will be available from Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5 every night from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. The number functions as an alternative to 911 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property. Examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise and fireworks, etc.

For more information, you can call the Community Risk Reduction Division at 316-268-4441 or email them at WichitaFire@wichita.gov .

