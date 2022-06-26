ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Assaulted By Grocery Store Worker In Staten Island

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Controversial former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani was assaulted by a ShopRite worker Sunday while campaigning for his son’s gubernatorial bid in the city’s Staten Island borough.

The 78-year-old Giuliani was slammed in the back by an unidentified ShopRite worker, according to the New York Post. The assault reportedly left him shaken, the report said.

“I was stunned,” eyewitness Rita Rugova-Johnson told The Post after the attack at the supermarket. “I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” Rugova-Johnson said. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up, scumbag?’

The worker was arrested at the store. His charges and identity were not immediately available.

Giuliani was campaigning for his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is in a Republican primary race for governor.

A former attorney and adviser for President Donald Trump, Giuliani caused a stir earlier this year when he was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest of Giuliani’s appearance when his identity was revealed.

Giuliani was also subject to ridicule for his unwitting appearance in the 2020 film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. He was lured into a hotel bedroom on the pretext of an interview by a conservative news outlet. The uncomfortable confrontation with actress Maria Bakalova appears to be heading toward a sexual encounter, but ends with Borat running into the room and shouting ““She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
NBC New York

NY Governor Race Highlights Today's Primaries: Everything You Need to Know

New Yorkers are casting votes in a governor’s race Tuesday that for the first time in a decade does not include the name "Cuomo" at the top of the ticket. Tuesday's elections cover New York’s statewide offices and state assembly races, but primary contests for U.S. House seats and the state Senate will be held on Aug. 23. Those were delayed because of a redistricting lawsuit that led a court to throw out new political maps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Rape Story at NYC Protest

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the overturning of Roe vs. Wade personal to make her point ... telling protesters in NYC she had been raped and thank God abortion was an option, although that never came to pass. The NYC rep was front and center at the rally in Union...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
NBC New York

Top NY Doctor: New COVID Wave Is Starting, With the ‘Worst Version' of Omicron

A new COVID wave appears to be starting in New York City, fueled by the strongest subvariant of the omicron strain of coronavirus to date, one of the city's top epidemiologists said Tuesday. The BA.5 subvariant, first seen in South Africa and then Portugal, is considered by some experts to...
Daily Voice

Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's Has New Tenant

A Bergen County space long home to a now-closed Charlie Brown's restaurant will soon have a new tenant. Oak House Grill, owned by the same restaurateurs behind Fire & Oak with locations in Montvale and Jersey City, will soon be coming to 2 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, as reported in January by NorthJersey.com.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
Deadline

Lionsgate Studios Yonkers Owner Great Point Buys Big Broadway Set Designer Hudson Scenic

Click here to read the full article. Robert Halmi’s Great Point Studios has acquired Hudson Scenic, a Tony-nominated builder of set designs, custom fabrication and automation services for theater, film, TV and theme parks with credits ranging from Hamilton, Hadestown, Aladdin and The Lion King to the Times Square Ball. The shop is just a mile down the Hudson River from the new Lionsgate production campus in Yonkers, owned and managed by Great Point. Halmi said that given explosive demand for studio space and a massive backlog led by “all the streamers, who want shows faster, anything you can do to...
YONKERS, NY
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy